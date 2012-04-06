Press Release - Ravens Youth Football Grant Now Available

Apr 06, 2012 at 07:45 AM

The Baltimore Ravens Youth Football Grant provides assistance to qualifying nonprofit youth football programs in the state of Maryland. The grant is funded by the Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF), the team's charitable arm committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in our community.

Youth tackle football and flag football teams in Maryland now are eligible to apply for one or both of the following grants:

  • Youth Football Equipment Grant (retail value approximately $1,000)
*   Equipment provided by Riddell

* Youth Football Apparel Grant (retail value approximately $1,000)

*   Apparel provided by Under Armour

The grant program continues the Ravens' commitment to enhancing the quality of youth football. Over the past few years, the organization has promoted and supported youth football through the donation of new uniforms to 18 Baltimore City public high schools (Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and LB Ray Lewis added new helmets), the $1 million renovations of the stadiums at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Mervo High School, and restoration of the City Springs School football field in East Baltimore.

Also on an annual basis, the Ravens contribute more than 800 cleats to area football programs, donate weight-training equipment, host clinics for youth football coaches and salute area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program. The team also holds flag football exhibitions for local youth, hosts 7-on-7 football tournaments for area high school teams, and showcases high school quarterbacks in the Quarterback Challenge halftime passing competition during Ravens home games.

Ravens Youth Football Grant applications are available for download at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/youthfootball and must be postmarked no later than April 30. Grant decisions will be made in May.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

