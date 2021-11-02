Press Release: Roy Sommerhof to Retire Following 2021 Season

Nov. 2, 2021

ROY SOMMERHOF TO RETIRE FOLLOWING 2021 SEASON

Ravens SVP of Stadium Operations to Retire After 26 Years with the Organization

Roy Sommerhof, the Baltimore Ravens' senior vice president of stadium operations, has announced that he will retire following completion of the 2021 season.

Sommerhof, who began working for the Ravens during their inaugural 1996 season, manages all aspects of M&T Bank Stadium, including gameday parking and transportation, security, guest services, custodial services, catering, medical services and stadium maintenance.

"Roy's contributions to the Ravens are immense," team president Dick Cass stated. "Leading with professionalism, dedication and a forward-thinking mindset, he's played an integral role in every aspect of our stadium operations. We are grateful for his tireless work while striving to create a first-rate experience for everyone who visits M&T Bank Stadium."

Since the stadium's 1998 opening, Sommerhof has spearheaded efforts to make it one of the NFL's best by supervising significant upgrades that enhance the fan experience. More recently, in 2019, the Ravens completed a three-year, $120 million self-funded project that included new 4K ultra-high definition video displays, escalators/elevators to the upper deck, a new sound system, upgraded kitchen facilities and club level enhancements.

With Sommerhof's guidance, M&T Bank Stadium received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification in 2013, becoming the first North American outdoor stadium of any kind to achieve this distinction. Additionally, in the spring of 2020, M&T Bank Stadium was recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a SAFETY Act Designation, acknowledging excellence in gameday security practices.

Sommerhof has helped M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens host many concerts, including Metallica, U2, Kenny Chesney, Beyonce's World Formation Tour, Billy Joel, One Direction, Jay-Z and Beyonce's On the Run Tour, and The Legends of The Summer Tour, featuring Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z.

During Sommerhof's tenure, M&T Bank Stadium has also welcomed several premier college football games, including the annual Army-Navy showdown on four occasions, and six NCAA Lacrosse Final Four tournaments. Additionally, the stadium has hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cups and international soccer matches between Chelsea and AC Milan, Manchester City and Inter Milan, and Tottenham and Liverpool.

Prior to joining the Ravens, Sommerhof spent 16 years working in ticket sales and stadium operations for the Baltimore Orioles. He played a key role in the planning, development and execution of the 1992 opening of Oriole Park at Camden Yards and helped oversee the 1993 MLB All-Star Game. He was also involved with numerous special events, including hosting Pope John Paul II at Oriole Park and the Queen of England at Memorial Stadium.

Sommerhof is the former chairman of the Gridiron Stadium Network, a consortium of 12 NFL facilities that creates awareness and promotes the assets of its members. The GSN works to optimize opportunities to expand the use of the state-of-the-art facilities for new sports, entertainment, public and private events.