Press Release: Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

Jan 21, 2022 at 05:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
012122-Statements
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Don Martindale, John Harbaugh

Jan. 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT FROM JOHN HARBAUGH

Statement from Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on Don Martindale:

"After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions. We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

