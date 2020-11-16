Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

After consulting with the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, in addition to public health officials – including MedStar Health – the decision has been made not to host fans for this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community.

Over the past several months, we have worked diligently to establish effective measures that would allow us to safely accommodate a limited number of fans at M&T Bank Stadium.