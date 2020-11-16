Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

After consulting with the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, in addition to public health officials – including MedStar Health – the decision has been made not to host fans for this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community.
Over the past several months, we have worked diligently to establish effective measures that would allow us to safely accommodate a limited number of fans at M&T Bank Stadium.
The in-stadium energy and passion Ravens fans provide on gameday cannot be duplicated. With the collective goal of restoring that excitement and re-gaining the ability to host fans once again, we strongly encourage Marylanders to follow the advice of public health experts by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings.