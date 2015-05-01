Ravens 2015 Draft Tracker

May 01, 2015 at 12:43 PM
01_DraftTrackerNEW_news.jpg



Round 1: No. 26
WR BRESHAD PERRIMAN
Central Florida

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 212 lbs.

2014 Stats:50 catches, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns

"The speed this kid has is incredible. He can absolutely fly. Perriman reminds me a lot of Andre Johnson. When you start talking about money downs, no player made more plays on third and fourth downs than Perriman." -- Michael Irvin

Ravens Get Speedy, Big-Bodied Receiver
Eisenberg: Will Love This Pick
Making of Perriman's Jersey
Perriman Arrives In Baltimore
Perriman: 'Amazing' To Catch Passes From Flacco
Breshad Perriman Game HighlightsRound 2: No. 55TE MAXX WILLIAMS
Minnesota

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 249 lbs.

2014 Stats:36 catches, 569 yards, 8 touchdowns

"The Ravens had to get ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers here because Heath Miller is getting older. Williams has a really good catch radius. He reminds me of Kyle Rudolph; a great athlete with big hands." -- Mike Mayock

Williams Combine Workout Video
Kiper Breaks Down Williams As Second-Round Tight End
Meet Ravens 2nd-Round Pick TE
Maxx Williams Game Highlights
NFLN 2015 Draft Profile: TE Maxx Williams
Video: Williams: I'll Keep My Mouth Shut & Earn Respect
Full Presser: Ravens Introduce Maxx WilliamsRound 3: No. 90DT CARL DAVIS
Iowa

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 320 lbs.

2014 Stats:36 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

"There's a value pick right here. Some thought Davis would sneak into the back end of the first round. He had an outstanding Senior Bowl week. He has dominating height-weight-speed physical traits." -- Mike Mayock

Baltimore Ravens Select DT
Meet Ravens 3rd-Round Pick DT Carl Davis
Ravens Pick Carl Davis No. 90 In 2015 Draft
Conference Call With Carl DavisRound 4: No. 122OLB ZA'DARIUS SMITH
Kentucky

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 274 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 12 games, 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

"Smith was called up to the Senior Bowl after being named Most Valuable Defensive Player in the Shrine Game. Baltimore gets a tone setting edge setter who can develop into a rotational end." -- Mark Dulgerian

Ravens Get McPhee Replacement With Smith
Photos: Meet Ravens 4th-Round Pick OLB
Audio: 'You'll be hearing from Za'Darius Smith'Round 4: No. 125RB JAVORIUS ALLEN
USC

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 221 lbs.

2014 Stats:276 rushes, 1,489 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns; 41 catches, 458 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

"Allen is an excellent fit for Marc Trestman's offense as he is a one cut downhill runner who is also a proven receiver out of the backfield (see: Matt Forte's 102 receptions in 2014 under Trestman)." -- Mark Dulgerian

Ravens Add USC RB
Video: 2015 Draft Profile
Photos: Meet Ravens 4th-Round Pick RB Javorius Allen
Audio: Call From Ravens Was A BlessingRound 4: No. 136 (compensatory)CB TRAY WALKER
Texas Southern

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 11 games, 41 tackles, 3 interceptions

"Walker has press corner size and traits but he's raw. He'll also need to become more assertive in run support if he wants to see consistent playing time down the road." -- Mark Dulgerian

Ravens Get Cornerback Walker In Fourth
Video: Ravens Pick In 2015 NFL DraftRound 5: No. 171 (compensatory)TE NICK BOYLE
Delaware

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 268 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 12 games, 37 catches, 304 yards, 4 touchdowns

Ravens Select Another Tight End With Boyle
Video: Ravens Select Boyle at No. 171
Photos: Meet 5th-RounderRound 5: No. 176 (compensatory)G ROBERT MYERS
Tennessee St.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 330 lbs.

2014 Stats:Started all 12 games, anchored unit that didn't allow a sack in last four games

Ravens Add O-Line Depth With G Myers
Video: Ravens Select Meyers at No. 175
Audio: Myers: Hoping To Be A Raven For A Very Long TimeRound 6: No. 204WR DARREN WALLER
Georgia Tech

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 238 lbs.

2014 Stats:26 catches, 442 yards, 6 touchdowns

Ravens Get Another Wideout In 6-foot-6 Waller
Photos: Meet

