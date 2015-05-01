Ravens 2015 Draft Tracker





Round 1: No. 26 WR BRESHAD PERRIMAN

Central Florida

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 212 lbs.

2014 Stats:50 catches, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns

"The speed this kid has is incredible. He can absolutely fly. Perriman reminds me a lot of Andre Johnson. When you start talking about money downs, no player made more plays on third and fourth downs than Perriman." -- Michael Irvin

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 249 lbs.

2014 Stats:36 catches, 569 yards, 8 touchdowns

"The Ravens had to get ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers here because Heath Miller is getting older. Williams has a really good catch radius. He reminds me of Kyle Rudolph; a great athlete with big hands." -- Mike Mayock

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 320 lbs.

2014 Stats:36 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

"There's a value pick right here. Some thought Davis would sneak into the back end of the first round. He had an outstanding Senior Bowl week. He has dominating height-weight-speed physical traits." -- Mike Mayock

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 274 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 12 games, 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

"Smith was called up to the Senior Bowl after being named Most Valuable Defensive Player in the Shrine Game. Baltimore gets a tone setting edge setter who can develop into a rotational end." -- Mark Dulgerian

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 221 lbs.

2014 Stats:276 rushes, 1,489 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns; 41 catches, 458 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

"Allen is an excellent fit for Marc Trestman's offense as he is a one cut downhill runner who is also a proven receiver out of the backfield (see: Matt Forte's 102 receptions in 2014 under Trestman)." -- Mark Dulgerian

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 11 games, 41 tackles, 3 interceptions

"Walker has press corner size and traits but he's raw. He'll also need to become more assertive in run support if he wants to see consistent playing time down the road." -- Mark Dulgerian

Delaware

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 268 lbs.

2014 Stats:Played in 12 games, 37 catches, 304 yards, 4 touchdowns

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 330 lbs.

2014 Stats:Started all 12 games, anchored unit that didn't allow a sack in last four games

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 238 lbs.

2014 Stats:26 catches, 442 yards, 6 touchdowns