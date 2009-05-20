Ravens Add Jason Brooks to Coaching Staff

May 20, 2009 at 12:42 PM

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Jason Brooks as their assistant to the offense, head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Brooks' main responsibility will be to handle offensive quality control duties, which include self-scouting, analyzing game film and breaking down opponent tendencies. Additionally, Brooks, 31, will spend time assisting Jim Hostler* *coach the wide receivers.

"Jason comes in here with college coaching and pro personnel experience, and we're happy to have him on board," Harbaugh stated. "He is a high-energy, hard-working individual who adds a lot to our team. Plus, with his dad, he's from a coaching family with a strong background."

The son of Ravens defensive line coach Clarence Brooks, Jason comes to Baltimore after serving as the wide receivers coach at Norwich (Northfield, Vt.) University in 2008. Prior to his time there, he was a scouting assistant for the Miami Dolphins for one season and an assistant defensive backs coach at Massachusetts for part of 2007.

While earning his bachelor's degree in physical education, Brooks began his coaching career as a student assistant coach for Middle Tennessee State University in 2006.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

