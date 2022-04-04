Ravens Announce Draft Party and Outlet Sale

RAVENS TO HOLD APRIL 28 DRAFT PARTY & APRIL 30 OUTLET SALE

For the first time since 2019, the Baltimore Ravens will host a Draft Party open to fans, celebrating the first day of the NFL Draft from M&T Bank Stadium. Additionally, during draft weekend, the organization will bring back its popular outlet sale, offering fans an opportunity to shop for merchandise not normally available and items at deeply discounted prices.

Ravens Draft Party

On Thursday, April 28 at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens Draft Party will take place from the Caesars Sportsbook Club Level, where fans can watch the opening night of the NFL Draft. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., fans can view complete coverage of the draft's first round and experience a piece of the host city, Las Vegas, with Vegas-themed draft giveaways and a free-to-play gaming area, where fans can win exclusive Ravens prizes.

WBAL Radio and 98 Rock will broadcast live from the event, while current players and Ravens Legends – including CB Chris McAlister and CB Duane Starks – will be onsite for fan meet and greets. Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe will also join the festivities for a night of giveaways, photos and autographs. All fans in attendance will receive a Ravens' draft-themed deck of playing cards. (Additional player and Legend appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.)

"We are thrilled to once again host an in-person NFL Draft event," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "The draft is one of the most exciting parts of the year, and being able to share the moment with our fans creates a special energy that carries into the upcoming season."

Tickets to the event are $45 and include food buffet and non-alcoholic beverages, a photo opportunity with a current player or Legend, and a credit that can be used for raffle prizes or gaming. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Free parking is available in Lot B/C.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/draft-party/

Retail Outlet Sale