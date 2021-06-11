Ravens Announce Five Personnel Promotions

The Baltimore Ravens promoted five members of their personnel department, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.

The following people have new titles and responsibilities:

Nick Matteo – Vice President of Football Administration

Entering his third season with the Ravens, Matteo oversees all areas of football administration, including day-to-day salary cap management and general roster transactions. He is also the Ravens' key liaison with the NFL Management Council and NFL Players Association. Matteo joined Baltimore as the director of football administration in 2019 after working 10 years for the NFL, where he was a member of the Management Council.

"Nick has done a great job since joining the Ravens," DeCosta stated. "He thoroughly understands every aspect of organizational and NFL management, and his diligence helps us handle some of the league's most complex matters."

Andrew Raphael – National Scout

Raphael, who enters his ninth season with the Ravens, served as the team's Southeast area scout from 2016-20. He originally joined the organization as a player personnel intern in 2013 before being promoted to player personnel assistant in 2015. Raphael worked as student assistant for the University of Miami's national recruiting coordinator in 2010, prior to spending two years (2011-12) as an assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College.

Joey Cleary – Southeast Area Scout

Entering his seventh year with the Ravens, Cleary most recently served as the team's West area scout in 2020. He originally joined Baltimore as a player personnel assistant in 2015 and was then promoted to Northeast area scout in 2019. His personnel career began as a Princeton football recruiting assistant in 2014.

Corey Frazier – West Coast Area Scout

Entering his fifth season with the Ravens, Frazier served as a pro scout for the past two years (2019-20). Baltimore originally hired Frazier as a player personnel assistant in 2017 after he worked as an advance scout at Vanderbilt University (2016) and an intern in the Denver Broncos' scouting department (2015).

Chas Stallard – Southwest Area Scout

Stallard, who enters his fourth season with Baltimore, spent 2020 as the Ravens' college and pro scout. He originally joined the organization as a player personnel assistant in 2018 after serving as a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, Central Oklahoma.