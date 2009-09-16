Ravens Are Groundskeepers for a Day





For a football player, the field is their office. The 100-yards of manicured turf is where business transactions are made in the form of touchdowns, sacks and interceptions. It is only fitting that on their day off from practice, Ravens' cornerback Chris Carr and tackle Joe Reitz went to work creating green space for two residents in the Baltimore community.

Carr, Reitz and members of the Lady Ravens Association, including Chanda Brigance, Sally Byrne, Sarah Carr, Shelby Hale, Ann Mattison, Julie Mattison, Tina Pagano and Lisa Ver Steeg, all pitched in to re-soil and sod the future backyards of two homes being built by Sandtown Habitat for Humanity. A current charitable partner of the Ravens All Community Team Foundation, Sandtown Habitat for Humanity works to rehabilitate and build houses in partnership with the homeowners using volunteer labor and private funding.

Proving that a little dirt never hurts, the group got their hands (and shirts) muddy shoveling soil and distributing it between the neighboring yards. After spending the morning moving wheelbarrows, raking the surface of the yards, and laying the sod, all of the volunteers developed a greater appreciation for the work done by grounds-crews across the National Football League.

The end result of the morning's work was well worth the efforts. Each backyard was as beautiful as the turf at M&T Bank Stadium. All that was missing was the hash marks.