Ravens, Campbell's Chunky Soup and Blue Star Families Support Armed Forces

Feb 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Poe-Homegating-Kit-2

Although our community efforts looked a little bit different this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ravens still found creative ways to continue making a positive force in community. During the 2020 season, the Ravens, Campbell's Chunky Soup and Blue Star Families teamed up to surprise military members from across the country with the ultimate "homegating" kit as they cheered on the Ravens from home

Each homegating kit included autographed footballs, crock pots, Campbell's Chunky soup, a customized jersey, recipe cards and more. During Week 10 of the regular season, Campbell's and the Ravens decided to make one family's homegating experience extra special by surprising them with a hand delivered homegating kit and a visit from Poe at St. Andrews Military Base.

The Ravens, Campbell's Chunky Soup and Blue Star Families are proud to support the brave men and women of our armed forces. With help and production from Campbell's, we were happy to help them continue their tailgating tradition of food, family, friends, and football from home!

Poe-Homegating-Kit

