RAVENS COACHING STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Baltimore Ravens have new coaching staff assignments, including Chris Hewitt (fourth season with Ravens) being named defensive backs coach, Matt Weiss (seventh season with Ravens) appointed cornerbacks coach and Drew Wilkins (sixth season with Ravens) named defensive coaching assistant, head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

In 2014, Hewitt served as the team's assistant defensive backs coach, Weiss as defensive quality control/linebackers assistant and Wilkins as a coaching staff assistant.

The Ravens have also promoted Richard Anguloto tight ends coach and Mike Macdonald to defensive assistant, and they have hired Andy Bischoff as offensive quality control.

In his first season with Baltimore, Angulo, 34, spent the 2014 campaign as a coaching intern in support of offensive quality control duties. Prior to joining the Ravens, he worked two seasons as offensive line/strength and conditioning coach at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill. Angulo also played in the NFL as a tight end with St. Louis (2003), Minnesota (2004-06), Chicago (2006) and Jacksonville (2007-08).

Macdonald, 27, spent last season as a Ravens' defensive coaching intern. His main duties included a supporting role with the defensive backs/secondary. Prior to joining Baltimore, Macdonald served as a safeties and defensive quality control coach for the Georgia Bulldogs (2011-13) while earning his master's degree in sports management.