Monday, Jun 01, 2020 06:35 PM

Ravens Commit Funds to Baltimore-Area Social Justice Reform

/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore
Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Baltimore City

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community. A committee of current and former Ravens players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit from the contribution.

Statement from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti:

"There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done. 

"Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society. The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day. 

"Now, more than ever, we must all strengthen our pursuit of positive change, as we stand with peaceful protestors around the country. We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice.

"Our players have been – and will continue to be – at the forefront of this change. We believe in their commitment to furthering social justice and invoking meaningful change. We stand side by side with them, in full support. It is for this reason that I have asked a group of former and current Ravens players to decide which organizations should receive proceeds from the $1 million donation we are making today."

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner
news

Around the AFC North: James Conner Will Be Essential for Offensive Rebound

Staying healthy in 2020 will be crucial for Steelers running back James Conner. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is another Bengals rookie to watch. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski is impressing Browns players.
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 6/1: Peter King Predicts Ravens Will Finish 13-3 or Better

Pundits expect Matthew Judon will remain with the Ravens. Baltimore's pass coverage was historically good. Undrafted punter Dom Maggio is eager to prove he belongs in the NFL.
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens made the decision a few years ago to build from the back forward. The Ravens have the Triple Crown of high honors.
SociaLight: Hollywood Representing Ravens In Madden Super Bowl vs. Bucs
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Representing Ravens In Madden Super Bowl vs. Bucs

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown will take on Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in a Madden Super Bowl this Sunday night at 7 p.m.
Ravens, Red Cross Team Up for M&T Bank Stadium Blood Drive
news

Ravens, Red Cross Team Up for M&T Bank Stadium Blood Drive

The Baltimore Ravens-One Team Blood Drive will be Tuesday, June 2 at M&T Bank Stadium.
QB Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Next Step for Lamar Jackson and More

Head Coach John Harbaugh held a conference call with PSL owners Thursday afternoon. Here are some of the most noteworthy takeaways.
M&T Bank Stadium
news

M&T Bank Stadium Earns Homeland Security Safety Act Designation

The designation from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acknowledges excellence in gameday security practices.
TE Nick Boyle and WR Willie Snead IV
news

Late for Work 5/29: Quality of Ravens' Roster Goes Beyond the Stars

The new Browns defensive coordinator is already preparing for Lamar Jackson. What the Ravens need to do to take the next step. Jaylon Ferguson is confident entering his second season.
OLB Matthew Judon
news

Matthew Judon Signs Franchise Tender

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon has signed his tag worth a reported $16.8 million.
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
news

Ray Lewis Says He'd Dedicate This Offseason to Derrick Henry 

The 2011 Ravens suffered a heartbreaking playoff loss but won a Super Bowl the following season. Ray Lewis hopes that's how the 2020 Ravens respond.
Officials discuss a call during the first half of an NFL football game.
news

Sky Judge Rule Proposal Has Been Reportedly Tabled

A proposal by the Ravens to add a sky judge to officiating crews will not reach the owners for vote. 

Advertising