Ravens Commit Funds to Baltimore-Area Social Justice Reform

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community. A committee of current and former Ravens players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit from the contribution.

Statement from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti:

"There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done.

"Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society. The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day.

"Now, more than ever, we must all strengthen our pursuit of positive change, as we stand with peaceful protestors around the country. We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice.