Ravens Fans Can Help Decide if Matt Katula Makes it to Super Bowl XLIII in the NFL's "Super Ad: Beli

"My rookie year, a fan comes up to me and says, 'Can I get your autograph?' I sign the name. He looks at it and goes, "Wait a second, you're not Todd Heap?'" – Matt Katula

Eight Baltimore Ravens told their stories. Now, fans can help turn one of them into the NFL's Super Bowl commercial at NFL.com/SuperAd.

MATT KATULA is featured in a head-to-head competition against his rivals from the AFC North in the NFL's "Super Ad: Believe In Now" promotion.

NFL Films traveled to NFL training camps and team facilities to capture the players' stories. Now fans will have the opportunity to hear these unique tales and get an exclusive look at some of their favorite NFL players, such as:

Matt Katula, who remembers the first time he signed an autograph, only to disappoint the fan who had mistaken him for Todd Heap.

Fans can visit the Ravens section to also see: JASON BROWN, COREY IVY, RAY RICE, BART SCOTT, MARCUS SMITH, QUINN SYPNIEWSKIand ADAM TERRY.

Fans will vote on the 24 stories from AFC players on nfl.com/superad from December 4 - 17. Four AFC stories, one from each division, will be selected to continue to the Championship Round where they will compete against four videos from the NFC as well as one wildcard video. The Championship Round runs from December 18, 2008 – January 4, 2009. Fans will have eighteen days to vote for their favorites with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.