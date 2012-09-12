Ravens Focused On Keeping Momentum

Sep 12, 2012 at 09:13 AM
12_HarbsSpeech_news.jpg


The Ravens enjoyed their 44-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals for a few minutes immediately following Monday night's game.

But then Head Coach John Harbaugh quickly drew their focus to the game ahead in an effort to avoid the same fate of the last two seasons.

"Two-straight years we've gone to the second game, and we've lost," Harbaugh told reporters. "That's happened two years in a row. So, that's probably a stat we'll concern ourselves with right now."

Last year, the Ravens routed the Steelers, 35-7, in Week 1. But they followed that up with a 26-13 loss in Tennessee in which the offense put up just 229 total yards and the secondary was torched by precise quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and wide receiver Kenny Britt.

In 2010, the Ravens pulled out an emotional 10-9 road victory over the New York Jets to open the season. They then went to Cincinnati and took a 15-10 loss while turning over the ball four times.

"The last few years we have come out on the opening week and played really well and then had a little bit of a letdown the next week," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We're doing the best we can to make sure to get our bodies rejuvenated on a short week  so that we can go out there on Sunday and just get after it as best as we can."

Veteran leader Ray Lewis talked about the 24-hour immediately after Sunday's game, saying the celebration has to be limited to one day before getting back to work Wednesday. After the team's practice, he was asked how the team can carry its momentum. "The only thing that breaks momentum is anything outside of the building," Lewis said. "If you are inside of the building, you understand it's a 16-week course."

