Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening Statement:"Good seeing everyone; I appreciate you guys being here. What questions do you have?"

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson at practice. Any update on him? (Jamison Hensley) _"Yes, he had an illness, so he couldn't go. He'll be fine for Sunday. _(Reporter: "Do you expect him to play on Sunday?")Oh yes. He tried to get to practice, but was just too sick."

You're going against a familiar face in C Bradley Bozeman. How has preparing for him been? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Right, right. It's been fun watching him on tape. [He's] playing very well, just like he always plays. Obviously, it'll be a big challenge for us, but a lot of respect for Brad [Bozeman] and very grateful for all the things he did here as a player. Then also, he and his wife Nikki obviously with their bullying campaign they did; it's just really very meaningful."

It's going to be 36 degrees on Sunday. How key is it to be able to run the ball and punish defenses? (Todd Karpovich) "It's really important. I saw some articles written about, 'The run is back in the NFL,' or whatever and I don't know... If it ever went away, it shouldn't have. You have to be able to run the ball; you have to be able to stop the run. So, [Baltimore and Carolina are] two teams that believe in that, obviously, and it's going to be quite a matchup in that sense."

Greg Roman got very excited yesterday when we asking him about TE Josh Oliver, talking about how he won a roster spot during training camp. What do you feel like he's done this year to assert himself? _(Childs Walker) _"He's a great guy to talk about. Here's a guy, [after] three years in the league for various reasons hadn't quite gotten over the hump yet. [He] comes in here, kind of an underdog, probably. No one was talking about him; you guys hadn't talked about him much, right? He just did nothing but work really hard since he got here, then through the offseason and training camp. His talent started to shine. He's playing at a high level; he's one of the better tight ends in football right now. We really have a deep tight end room... Crazy deep how deep our tight end room is. For him to earn the playing time he has in that room even says more I think."

It seems like the bye week may have been beneficial to CB Marcus Peters, who had been on the injury report a lot and only missed one day this week for rest. Do you think the bye week came at a good time for him to get back to the strength he used to be at? (Jonas Shaffer) "It probably did. I give him a lot of credit. I feel like Marcus [Peters] coming off an ACL, yes he was healthy, and he was ready to play and everything, but it's hard to be full speed back to normal right away, even after you're healthy enough to play. He's played through that. To me, it says a lot about who he is just as a football player and a person. I told him just last week [that] I feel like he's back. He's looks like he's really moving well, and he's ready to roll, but I think [the bye week] did help him. It's a good point, and it seems like he's good to go."

We saw TE Mark Andrews out there at the start of practice. What are your expectations for Sunday for him? _(Jamison Hensley) _"We'll wait until Sunday to say for sure, but Mark [Andrews] was out there. [He] took quite a few reps, and Gus [Edwards] was out there limited. Of course, I was planning on those guys being back, but I don't want to get ahead of myself yet."

OLB Justin Houston talked a lot about how God pushed him to come back and play this season. As a man of faith yourself, is that something you talked about with him? _(Ryan Mink) _"It's not something we talked specifically about, other than that he told me the story, the same one you heard, and the conversations that he had when he came back and how determined he was to do it for the right reasons, so to speak; to do it for the glory of God and for his family. Throwing himself in to it full-fledged in terms of how hard you work... It's like anything else; what you put it usually is that you get out; what you reap is what you sow, ultimately. There's always going to be storms along the way, but to see that happen is really kind of a cool thing. It's a great story. Hopefully it's one of those things that parents can talk to their kids about and say, 'See, this is what happened here, and this is how it's supposed to work.' I know he's full of joy, playing with a great joy out there and enjoying every minute of it and living in the moment. We just love seeing that."

It looked like the fans traveled really well to Tampa and New Orleans. Is it an extra boost for you guys to be able to come out of the bye week and play in front of the home crowd? (Rocco DiSangro)"Yes, it's great. Our fans are great. It's going to be great to be at home – no question about it. It's going to be cold. I want the fans to bundle up and be there.(laughter) Be there and be in the seats early. Don't come late; come early. And, dress warm. But the New Orleans trip, and then the Tampa trip … We travel well, especially [to the] South, but, man, it was almost stunning. Even on the streets … I'd look out of my hotel, and I'd see Ravens fans everywhere in New Orleans. It wasn't quite like the [2012] Super Bowl, but it was kind of a good memory of that. So, our fans are pretty amazing, and we're going to need them. We're going to need them down the stretch, home and away. So, thank you."