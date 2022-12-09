Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers (12/9)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good seeing everybody. [I] appreciate you being here. What questions do you have?"

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson practice the past three days. Does it look like it's going to be QB Tyler Huntley starting on Sunday? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It looks like it's going to be Tyler [Huntley] on Sunday, yes."

Did RB J.K. Dobbins look good enough this week that you will have to consider activating him for Sunday? _(Childs Walker) _"Yes, I'm just not going to get into all of that. They all practiced. You can see that they practiced, or didn't practice, or were limited. That will kind of tell you what you need to know I would think."

What kind of challenge does RB Najee Harris pose even if he's not 100 percent? _(Todd Karpovich) _"Right, well Najee Harris is a very physical back, downhill guy, strong. He has that stiff arm, man. You watch that thing; he does a great job getting tacklers off of him. So, we're going to have to do a great job tackling. Playing run defense … They've been running the ball really well the last four weeks. Obviously, that's going to be something that's very much on our minds. Plus, the play-action stuff off of that, with trying to push the ball downfield."

Was the way that QB Tyler Huntley finished the game against the Broncos a good confidence boost going into this tough environment against the Steelers? _(David Andrade) _"No question. It's a great environment; it's an awesome place to play. I think any quarterback – any Ravens quarterback – relishes the opportunity to go into Pittsburgh and play, and he's looking forward to it."

You and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will move into second place in head-to-head meetings as head coaches in NFL history behind only Curly Lambeau and George Halas. Is that something that means something to you knowing that you don't really see coaches stick around for a decade-plus years these days? _(Luke Jones) _"Yes, it's pretty great. [I have] a lot of respect for [Steelers head coach] Mike [Tomlin] obviously, a lot of respect for the Steelers, the Rooney family, really everything. To be a part of that is definitely a privilege. It's definitely something that is very meaningful. It's not on our minds right now at all, but it's in the back of our minds I guess you'd say."

It was reported that defensive assistant Ryan Osborn is heading to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as their defensive coordinator. Is there a timetable for when he will wrap up things with you guys? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"Yes, he's going to stay with us the rest of the season. Guys have done that before – gone to college – they've kind of done a dual role there. He'll probably have some late nights I would assume, but he's going to be with us through the season."

What kind of challenge does OLB T.J. Watt present on the edge, even though he has been battling through injury? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Just watching him on tape, he's making a lot of plays. He's a tough guy. He plays through it [injury]; you wouldn't even know it. Both of their edge guys – [Alex] Highsmith is another guy – they're both doing a great job off the edge. It's typical; they always have great edge rushers, they're always a very physical front seven. That's how they are again this year."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

On how much his experience last year has benefited him this season: "I'd just say, more games added to my play, I guess. I feel like it … The more reps, the more confident that a person feels, so I think that plays a lot into it, too."

On understanding the importance of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, having started in a game vs. the Steelers last season: "Yes, it means a lot for both sides, because it's divisional play. So, [it's a] big game, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

On if the way his teammates respond to him means a lot: "Yes, that means a lot – that my teammates and my coaches trust in me. I just want to be that guy that they can trust on and continue to be that guy."

On where he's seen the most improvement in his game from last year: "Just continuing to take what the defense gives me; I think I'm appreciating it more and more as I play."

On if he was under the weather last Sunday, as revealed in a Tweet: "Yes, yes, I think I had gotten a little case of the flu. I was driving over to the stadium, and I was just sweating and stuff. When 'L' [Lamar Jackson] was going in [the locker room], I hadn't eaten anything all day, so I was feeling down. So, when I saw 'L' go down, I was like, 'Dang, out of all days?' (laughter) Yes, for sure, I was definitely a little under the weather, though."

On if anyone called it his "Flu Game":(laughter)"My boy said it was a "Flu Game," but I wasn't." (laughter)

On if he could feel that he wasn't 100% while he was playing last week: "Yes, yes, the whole time I was thinking about something to eat. I'm like, 'Man, I really wish I could eat something right now,' so [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder] tried to get me a hot dog. And the crazy thing is, she tried to give me a hot dog at halftime, and I couldn't even eat it; I just had a little bite, because my appetite was gone. So, I was just out there [with] a headache and balling." (laughter)

On if he had a big meal after the game: "That's the crazy part – I couldn't really eat like that, so I ate a good little portion and I went to sleep. I slept. I slept for some good hours. I slept like 12 hours."(laughter)

On how he feels right now: "Oh, yes, I'm good now. Yes, I filled up on medicine earlier this week and everything like that – fluid. So, I'm good."

On if he spoke to QB Lamar Jackson this week: "I went to his [Lamar Jackson's] house after the game, even though he knew I was feeling sick. He was like, 'I don't even know how you did [it].' But I'm like, 'Oh, shoot, I don't know.' But yes, I stopped by his house. I had a little food and stuff. But yes, yes, we're talking all the time. Yes, for sure."

On if opportunities like this Sunday will go a long way in proving that he can be a starting quarterback, or if he feels like he's proven that already: "I guess it's proving [that] a little bit, because I'm still around. That's how I look at it. I don't have to prove to anybody else. The Ravens feel confident in me stepping in, so that's the job, the task right now."

On if he's ever had to go into a game with that short of notice:"I think probably similar was Buffalo my rookie year in the playoffs. It was similar then. 'L' [Lamar Jackson] got a concussion, and I had to step in. So, it was cold then too, so I think it was probably similar."

On if he is able to talk with QB Lamar Jackson throughout the week as he prepares:"Yes, when he's not in treatment and stuff, and he's in meetings, he can see the plays and he had talked to me then. I'm not going to lie, whenever we come back in the building and he's in the training room or something, I've already stopped by and we're already talking then. We're always talking, I'm not going to lie to you. That's my boy. He's probably going to call me by the time we get out of here and go home. So, I'm always talking to him."

On how much it helps to get the first team reps in practice:"It means a lot, for sure. I don't know how to explain it, but yes for sure it means a lot to get the reps."