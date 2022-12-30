Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12/30)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

We had a great day. [We] had Travis Wilson here with his family from [the] Make-A-Wish [Foundation]. [They're] a great family from Louisville, obviously big Lamar [Jackson] fans. They actually drove all the way out. Travis is right over there; you can see Travis over there with his family. Say, 'Hey!' So, they drove all the way out, and Mr. Wilson drove all night, right? Good man. You made great time, too. So, it's an honor, and David Ojabo's family is here. So, what questions do you have?

With QB Lamar Jackson not practicing, does it look like another start for QB Tyler Huntley? (Jamison Hensley) "I think we're going to stick with our plan on that and just let it kind of go with the injury report and that sort of thing. That's probably a fair assumption though, to assume that."

Your offense has the second-fewest three-and-outs. What do you think is driving success for your offense? (Kyle Barber) "That's a good stat; I really wasn't aware of that particular stat. I feel like it's really important to us to avoid three-and-outs, obviously. The ability to get the first first-down is something that we really emphasize. We like to get the first first-down on first- or second-down; it's another point we think is important. Then, obviously, third-down success really matters because you want to stay on the field, you want to keep the chains moving. With that, you'd like to get some big plays in there, some big chunk plays and also some scoring plays. So, those are things I think we're working really hard for. That's a good stat; I appreciate you bringing it up. It's something to build on for sure."

We haven't asked you about DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters for a while. Are they both progressing well? (Childs Walker) "They're both progressing very well. I would say the same thing about Lamar [Jackson]. All three of these guys are working super hard. I would say they're on schedule. It's hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries because it's nature, but all three of those guys are doing a great job."

How would you describe your message to the team right now heading into the playoffs? (David Andrade) "I would just say right now, we feel like we're in the middle of it. We feel like we're in the middle of the fight. You work really hard, you compete hard, you deal with all the ups and downs and just try to – the NFL is a long season; it's long for a reason. We're in a position now where we're playing very meaningful games. An opportunity to win the division – that's really what we're thinking about right now. This game is important to that. So, that's all we're thinking about. Anything else besides that is really not on our mind, other than the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and trying to put our best foot forward."

Are you personally happy that it's going to be warmer on Sunday night than last weekend? (Luke Jones) "This is my kind of weather out here today, yes very happy about that. Thanks for pointing that out. And, [I'm] excited about the crowd. You had asked me about the fact that we have the Steelers [at home] on a primetime game for the first time in nine or 10 years. That's nice; we've been there a lot. It's going to be a great environment. Both teams will be excited to be in the environment, I know that. You're grateful and appreciative to be in these kinds of games in the National Football League."

Are you feeling optimistic about Michigan vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff tomorrow? (Childs Walker) "I am, I am, but I have a lot of respect for TCU. You have to go do it; you have to go play good football. So, I'll be watching that up until our meetings start. Then, I'm going to be checking my phone probably, to be honest with you."

What have you seen from QB Tyler Huntley from all the reps he's gotten? (Jamison Hensley) "It's nothing surprising is probably the thing that most impresses me. He doesn't surprise you because he does in games what he does in practice. It's never too big for him. He operates well, he makes plays, obviously under pressure and duress. He manages situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position, and I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It's Tyler; we're past that. We're not, 'Oh, what surprises you? What impresses you?' It's like, 'We expect him to play well.'"

Do you like RB J.K. Dobbins' self-proclaimed nickname 'El Toro'? (Kyle Barber) "That's probably another one I should stay away from. I don't know, I guess it's good. Why? Why is he 'El Toro'? (Reporter: "Because he's learning Spanish.") _Because he's learning Spanish. I know it's the bull, I did know that, but he's not really that kind of a style of back. He does run hard, he's very physical. _(Reporter: "That was the main reason why.")OK, OK. We'll go with it."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

On if it will be nice to play in more reasonable weather conditions this Sunday: "100%, 100%. It's going to feel way better to play in not single-digit weather."

On if he has any extra excitement for it being on Sunday Night Football: "Yes, definitely. We're wearing all black at home, and that's a feeling that nobody else could say they've experienced."

On if his comfort level now: "I'm just taking it day by day, play by play and game by game. It feels good that I'm getting a lot of reps, and it feels good to be playing at a time when football is most important – around these times of playoffs [and] getting ready to go into playoffs. It's an appreciation, for sure."

On if it was encouraging to make a few big plays last week, and if he'll try to make a few more big plays out of the passing game this week: "Yes, for sure. We've just got to keep making big plays – that's it."

On if he prefers a specific game time or if it doesn't matter: "It doesn't matter. We're playing football. It's another opportunity to play football, and that's it."

On how helpful QB Lamar Jackson has been the last couple of weeks: "[Lamar Jackson] … When I come to the sideline, he's telling me what he sees out there, and he's just being that supportive friend. [He's] a person that's been through it and just talking me through it. So, I appreciate him, and I can't wait until he gets back healthy."

On what it's been like for QB Lamar Jackson to not be able to play: "It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing, but at the same time, too, he's just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he's just fixing to do that."

On if he's working on a slide to avoid hits: "Yes, a little bit, a little bit. I'm working on a little slide – I'll try."(laughter)