Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins (9/16)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"First of all, I want to welcome Dunesky Cervera here. He's here with his family [and] his sister [Natalie Cervera] who serves in the military, who we appreciate her service, her family. Great people from Florida; great family. [He's] a big Ravens fan; he's here with Make-A-Wish, and he was out there with the guys. He stood back with me the whole practice and knew every play. He plays Madden, but this kid, he played football. He's an outside linebacker and a fullback. So, I figured his favorite player would be like Lamar [Jackson], and he said he likes Lamar and Odafe [Oweh] a lot, [but] he goes, 'No, no, [Patrick] Ricard. Ricard is my favorite player.' So, he was in on a goal-line play, and [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] wanted to give him the ball. He said, 'No, no, I'm blocking. I'm blocking; I'm a blocker.' (laughter)So, the O-line, they love him right now, and Ricard. (laughter)So, it's just an honor to have him and his family here.

We're looking forward to the game, the crowd, being back at home on our amazing surface that we get to play on thanks to [owner] Steve Bisciotti and his commitment to playing fields in the National Football League. (laughter)

Then finally, just regarding injuries, even though I'm in an awesome mood, we're going to have to leave that for the injury report, which will come out here shortly. What other questions do you have?"

We asked you about OL Patrick Mekari earlier in the week, but you love versatile players and I think he's now played meaningful snaps at four of the five offensive line spots. How rare and valuable is that? _(Luke Jones) _"We should find out how rare that is; I bet we can track that and find out, because it's probably pretty darn rare. He's played all five [positions] in practice, I promise you, plus tight end. So, he's just that kind of player. He plays well at every spot, and now he's playing left tackle, arguably the physically toughest position to play on the offensive line. So, [we're] very grateful that he's on our team, and he is who he is."

How much left tackle had OL Patrick Mekari played during practice before the game last week? (Jonas Shaffer) _"Actually, quite a bit. He's been out there quite a bit. He's a regular there in practice. I don't know that he's played there in games before … I think he has, actually; you'd have to go back and check. He has, I believe. _(SVP of Communications Chad Steele: "He has.")So, he was prepared for that."

Without getting into injury specifics, are the younger cornerbacks – CBs Damarion 'Pepe' Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis – ready to play a lot of snaps on Sunday if needed? _(Childs Walker) _"They'd be ready; they look good, but they're rookies. So, it'd be a new experience for them, but they've worked hard. They're talented guys. They're going to be playing regardless; they'll be out there playing in the game both on defense and special teams no matter what the numbers end up being."

The Dolphins Cover Zero defense was a big topic this week, and you said you have a plan. Are you preparing for other surprises the Dolphins may throw at you? _(David Andrade) _"You know anything can happen; it's Week 2, like you're talking about, but we also … They have an established personality in terms of the team that they are, and they're going to stick to what's been good for them. They're going to run the defenses they run. They're certainly going to test us in the Zero blitz package, but that's not the only blitz package they run. They have overload blitzes, man blitzes, zone blitzes, two-deep zones, three-deep zones. They have it all, but they also play very good just normal defense; they play zone and man coverage very well. They have a very sturdy front; they have downhill, fast linebackers that try to hit everything that moves, so you have to just be ready to play a good offensive football game against a good defense."

If you had RB J.K. Dobbins on your fantasy football team, would you be inclined to start him this week or not? (Jamison Hensley) _"I don't think I'm allowed to answer that question; isn't that something to do with NFL ordinances and rules? _(laughter) Are we allowed to be in fantasy football? (Reporter: "Calais Campbell is apparently.")Yes, but he sat [Devin] Duvernay! (laughter)We played that clip on Wednesday for the guys; everyone was highly disappointed in Calais [Campbell] on that." (laughter)