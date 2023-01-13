Ravens Friday Transcripts: Wild-Card Week at Cincinnati Bengals (1/13)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good seeing everybody; [I] appreciate you coming out. [It was] a great day, a lot of fun. Guys are excited, energy was high, practice was very sharp, and we're looking forward to Sunday night. What questions do you have?"

Going into this game as under dogs, how much will you use that role as a kind of motivation? (Jamison Hensley) "There really is no need to use anything as motivation right now. There's nothing that we would even need. Our guys are ready to go; we're excited for the game. We understand what kind of game this is and what the opportunities are, and that's where we stand."

We saw that QB Lamar Jackson put out a tweet yesterday about his injury. Did you know he was going to do that, or did you find out when we did? (Cordell Woodland) "No, I didn't know anything about that. I haven't paid much attention to it."

Does the team agree with QB Lamar Jackson's assessment of the extent of his PCL injury as a grade II/borderline grade III sprain? (Jonas Shaffer) "Well, that's the thing. It's not something that we can comment on. The nature of an injury specific – the only person that can comment on that is the person. There are laws along those lines; we're educated by the league in terms of what we're allowed to say and what we're not allowed to say. So, that's nothing that I could ever begin to comment on."

I got the sense that fans were kind of thrown off by the contrast between the initial optimism around QB Lamar Jackson's injury and him saying yesterday it was more serious. Was it a case where you realized it was a more serious injury as you went along? (Childs Walker) "Here's the thing: it's like, you don't know. That's why it's so challenging to stand here. You get asked questions about injuries all the time – and I understand it because it's important – and you don't always know. Sometimes you're hopeful it will be quicker. I know I'm always hopeful that guys get back quicker, that it's the front end of any kind of a prediction. Sometimes, it goes the other way, and it's longer, and you're disappointed. That's why it's really tough to say. If I get up here and say it's going to be a certain amount of time and it doesn't turn out to be that time, and everybody's like, 'Well, you're not being honest with us.' It's like, 'No, you really don't know.' That's how medicine works; you just don't know, and I sure don't know. There's a range in there somewhere, and as a coach, you just try to get your guys ready and hope that the guys get back."

Had QB Lamar Jackson communicated to you that he felt like his knee was unstable? (Jonas Shaffer) "I'm not going to get into any conversations you have with players. That's just not something that I would do. We have conversations about things all the time, and those are conversations between me and guys – whoever they are – really. Just, that's all I can say about it."

In your mind, if you guys advance, do you think that QB Lamar Jackson would be able to return at all for the playoffs? (Jamison Hensley) "Like I just said, I can't know. I don't know. So, my job, and what I'm excited about, and what I'm thinking about right now is Sunday. I'm thinking about this team and this practice. We had a great practice today; I'm excited about that. [I] can't wait to watch the tape on the practice, in all honesty. I can't wait for the meetings tomorrow morning. I can't wait for tomorrow night's meetings, and I sure can't wait for the game to start. I'm going to have to wait because it's not going to start until what, 8:20 [p.m.] on Sunday night? But 8:20 [p.m.] Sunday night is what I'm thinking about, and I know our guys are, too, because they're into it."

We've seen QB Tyler Huntley do more throwing the last couple days. How has he looked to you, and how much are you looking forward to getting him out there Sunday? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I'm hopeful for that. He's worked really hard. All the guys do – and if could backtrack on that one, now that you've made me think about working hard to get back – Lamar [Jackson] has, too. The guys have worked super hard, and Lamar has done a great job working hard, and Tyler [Huntley] has worked super hard to get back and got back on the practice field this week, as you saw. So, we'll see where he's at, but I'm excited for maybe that paying off for him, maybe he can be out there. We'll see."

You've been to the playoffs in four of the last five years. Is it a fair assessment that your roster pretty much knows the intensity of the playoffs? (Todd Karpovich) "Oh yes. Kind of guys talk in the meetings, and some of the older guys talked to the younger guys about what it's all about. Our guys understand playoff football; we'll be ready for it, for sure."

What are the biggest factors in the success you guys have had on the road in the playoffs, and do you see some of those characteristics with this team? (Noah Trister) "This team is ready to go play a playoff game on the road, for sure. This team understands. We have a lot of veteran guys, and we played well on the road this year already. So, it's just another road game in the sense of how we operate, in terms of our strategy and our scheduling and things like that. Let's go out there and play the game."

Is it a weird dynamic playing a team for the third time this year and having to gameplan for them again in the playoffs? (Cordell Woodland) "We've done it before. I think back to Pittsburgh in 2008, would be the last time I can really remember doing it. Maybe it's happened since, but it is what it is. It's just the National Football League; it's division football, and we're excited about it."

Because of QB Tyler Huntley's injury this week, who is going to be your starting quarterback? Do you know right now? (Jamison Hensley) "We'll let you know. We'll see when the time comes."

With CBs Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens dealing with injury and illness, are you happy with how CB Daryl Worley performed last week? (David Andrade) "[I was] very happy with Daryl [Worley] last game; he played a really good game. [He] made his presence out there, for sure. Marcus [Peters] had a good week of practice, so I'm anticipating Marcus will be back, but we have a good, deep group of corners. [I] love our secondary; [we] have a very tough, physical secondary, and [I'm] looking forward to seeing them play."

Will CB Brandon Stephens' illness rule him out for Sunday? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, Brandon [Stephens]' illness is going to rule him out for Sunday, yes."

Can you talk about the development of LS Nick Moore, who was named to Second-Team All-Pro? You signed him to the practice squad at one point during COVID-19 as a replacement elevation. (Kyle Barber) "That's what we did, and it paid off. He's really good. Nick [Moore] is one of the best snappers in the National Football League, for sure. Probably the other one is Morgan Cox, remember him? So, yes. We're proud of that; we're proud of Nick. He's done a great job, and [I'm] looking forward to him having a great game on Sunday night."

We remember back in the preseason when you talked about being patient with T Ronnie Stanley and letting him do the work to get back. For him to come back this year, get hurt but be back in a couple weeks, what does that say to you about how he approached coming back from those injuries? (Jonas Shaffer) "It says so much. Ronnie [Stanley] has been diligent [and] determined. It's not an easy thing over a long period of time like that to come back from something that serious. Then, to do it in a way that he's playing at the level he is, I admire him. I have a lot of respect for him. I think he's done a great job. I'm very, very grateful that he's on our team."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

On how he's doing: "I'm doing good; I'm feeling better. [I] continue to progress, and I'm getting ready for this weekend."

On what percentage he would gage his shoulder health to be at: "It's up there; it's a good percentage. I think we're pushing like 90-99 [percent], around there. We're pushing; we're up there. We practiced today, and we're just seeing how we're going to feel coming into these next couple days."

On if in retrospect he thinks it was good for him to rest last week: "Yes. I feel like there was a good chance that I got the rest. We're seeing the same team two weeks in a row, so I'm just feeling like that was a good thing that I did rest. I'm feeling even better as we speak right now, so yes."

On his excitement and nerves to potentially make his first-career playoff start: "No nerves, [it is] just more [that I'm] excited to get back out there [after] missing one week. It's just another opportunity to go play football, and I appreciate it. To be doing it with the Ravens, that puts it over the top."

On if he was able to see anything while watching the game live last week that might help him this week: "Definitely. I got some live film with being on the sideline, seeing it up in person. Then, going back and watching it later, seeing it from the bird's eye view. So, it gave me different perspectives of how they play, and how they move around. I think it was a good little experience."

On what he thinks of the Bengals' defense: "They communicate well on the backend, they're physical, and they just run around. They try to make havoc plays and try to hit home."

On if he has been told that he's starting on Sunday: "It's all game-time decisions."

On if his shoulder is in a position now where he can be a threat as a runner: "Yes, for sure. If I'm in the game, it means I'm feeling good and healthy. So, it's all go."

On how he thinks QB Anthony Brown did once he settled in last week: "He did good; he did good distributing the ball later on in the game and just getting us down there [in the red zone] a couple times. He still has us in the game. Yes, he did good."

On what the offense has to do to score more points: "We just have to execute; down in the red zone, we just have to execute. It'll literally take one play to slow it down, and so we just have to make that one play when it's called, and it'll look a whole [lot] different."

On how hard it is for QB Lamar Jackson to not be out there for a playoff game: "Yes, man. 'L' [Lamar Jackson]'s my boy, and it's just hard. You miss a player like that, but I know if he has a chance to come to the game, I know he will to cheer us on and stuff. So, we'll see."

On if he knows if QB Lamar Jackson is going to the game on Sunday: "I think he probably will, but we'll see."

QB ANTHONY BROWN

On how valuable his experience last week was:"Just playing a regular season NFL game is extremely important, and on top of that, playing against the same team again is a really good thing to help my experience, just in case I do get the call this weekend."

On if it's challenging to now know who the starter will be heading into the game this weekend:"No. Like I said before, I've always got to stay ready so I don't have to get ready. So, I'm just continuing to prepare like I'm starting."

On the biggest game he's ever played in:"The last one I just played in." (laughter)

On if he felt his confidence building over the course of the game last week:"I would so say. It was more of just really getting comfortable. The confidence was always there; it was more of just letting things go and just playing [like] myself."

On going from the practice squad to potentially seeing action in a playoff game: "I would like to say it's a rollercoaster, but it's not, just by the way we practice and by the way [quarterbacks] Coach [James] Urban and [assistant quarterbacks coach] Kerry [Dixon] help me prepare every week, understanding that you've got to be ready at every given moment in this league. That's played a really huge role in getting me ready to this point and not having me ride that rollercoaster – that emotional rollercoaster."

RB J.K. DOBBINS

On how much he thinks resting last week will help him:"The rest … This process this year has taught me a lot; I can say that – it's taught me a lot. So, resting last week, even though I wanted to do some things, because I went into last week leading all running backs in yards per carry and things like that, and I wanted to finish on top … But then I know the bigger picture is the playoffs. I don't know how many running backs are going to the playoffs that were on that list, so I'd rather do it that way. I'd rather be smart about it. And I feel good, too. I feel good."

On how big a deal the second procedure on his knee has been:"[It's been] a very big deal – very, very big deal. Like I say, God woke me up out of my sleep to do that, so it was a big thing, because I don't think I would be even close to where I am now. I really feel really, really good – l'm talking about real good – like probably close to 100[%] as I've been in a long time. So, it will be good to … We'll see Sunday night."

On how long he weighed his decision to get a second procedure done before he decided to do it:"So, before the first game, we kind of looked at it on an MRI and saw a lot of scar tissue in there, and they were like, 'There's a possibility that you could do this to help that, but we'd rather wait until after the season,' and I was like, 'Alright.' So, I played a few games with it. Everybody thought I was doing good, but me, inside, I was feeling like crap, because I knew it wasn't me. It was hard for me mentally and things like that. So, after the Giants game, it was kind of hard, because I wasn't on a snap count, but the way things were going, it was kind of like I was on a snap count. So, therefore, after that game, I went to sleep on it, and like I said, I got woken up out of my sleep by God, and he told me, 'You've got to do it,' so I did. I texted Adrian Dixon, our head [certified athletic] trainer. I texted him at like 3 a.m. in the morning; I was like, 'I'm coming in tomorrow, and I'm getting scoped. I'm coming to get scoped.' And then we all had a talk about it, and I let everyone know that I'm going to do it. So, here we are a few weeks later. My first game back I went [for] 120 yards and a touchdown, so it was the right decision."

On who advised against him getting the second procedure done:"I can't answer that for you." (laughter)

On if he has thought about the last time he played in Cincinnati, in a game in which he recorded a career-high 160 rushing yards and the team topped 400:"No, it's two years ago. It was two years ago. I've moved on from it. But I want to do better; I want to beat that, and I'm going to try my best to beat that in a playoff game."(Reporter: "You guys rushed for over 400 yards that game.") "Good, good. We're going to try to do something like that this Sunday."

On being in a positive space:"Like I said, the scope helped. My success helps me be me, because I work so hard, so getting scoped, of course, but just praying all the time, doing things to get mentally strong has helped me tremendously. I'm going to keep getting stronger mentally and physically, and who knows? Who knows what would have happened if I had never gotten hurt; we might be talking about some different stuff right now."

On if he believes that the team should lean on him given the quarterback situation:"Oh, I've always thought like that, even when Lamar [Jackson] is playing. I want it on my back; I want to carry the load. I want my teammates to look at me and be like, 'Alright, he's ready; let's ride him. Let's do it.' So, that's how I always think since I was in pee-wee football, and I'm never going to change."

On being an underdog against the Bengals:"I've always been an underdog. This team, I guess you could say that we've always been an underdog. But me, personally, I've always been an underdog. I ran for 2,000 yards in college and still went in the second round [of the 2020 NFL Draft]. People still talk about [how] I'm not that good. I average 5.9 yards per carry for my career; people still tell me I'm not good. So, I'm the underdog, and that's how I play."