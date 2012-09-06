Ravens Holding Stadium Viewing For Art Modell





Fans are invited to say their goodbyes to the man who brought football back to Baltimore.

The Ravens are holding a silent tribute for former Owner Art Modell at M&T Bank Stadium this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Modell's casket will be on the field, and the Lombardi Trophy he hoisted in 2001 will sit right next to the casket. A card saluting Modell will be handed out to each person in attendance.

In honor of Modell, it is suggested that fans wear purple.