Ravens Holding Stadium Viewing For Art Modell

Sep 06, 2012 at 10:16 AM
06_ArtMemorial_news.jpg


Fans are invited to say their goodbyes to the man who brought football back to Baltimore.

The Ravens are holding a silent tribute for former Owner Art Modell at M&T Bank Stadium this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Modell's casket will be on the field, and the Lombardi Trophy he hoisted in 2001 will sit right next to the casket. A card saluting Modell will be handed out to each person in attendance.

In honor of Modell, it is suggested that fans wear purple.

Fans attending the service should park in Lot B/C and then enter Gate A of the stadium via Unitas Plaza.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 7

The Ravens will hope the Falcons can pull off another upset win this weekend.

news

News & Notes: Reunion and Gameday for Josh Bynes, Justin Tucker

The Ravens are factoring upcoming Thursday Night Football into this week's roster decisions. Rashod Bateman is glad to have DeSean Jackson.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard return to practice. Justin Houston ends the week on the sideline. Could Gus Edwards make his debut this Sunday?

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Stacked Defensive Line Is Leading the Way, Top-Ranked Browns Up Next

The Browns are the league's No. 1 rushing attack and Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Out for Second Straight Day

Devin Duvernay, Morgan Moses and Ben Cleveland returned to Ravens practice Thursday.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Undefeated vs. Browns in This Uniform

The Ravens are wearing their purple jerseys and black pants for a Week 7 game against the rival Cleveland Browns.

news

News & Notes: DeSean Jackson 'I've Been Keeping My Eye on Lamar'

Lamar Jackson discusses how the Ravens can improve their mindset when it comes to finishing games. Justin Madubuike is taking his game to the next level. John Harbaugh maintains high expectations for James Proche II.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Trying Not to 'Overthink' Fourth-Quarter Troubles

The Ravens know they need to improve in the fourth quarter, but they don't want to get in their own heads.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston Return to Practice

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins among seven starters not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 6 vs. Giants

The film helps explain what happened in the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

Find Tickets
Advertising