Ravens Holding Stadium Viewing For Art Modell

Fans are invited to say their goodbyes to the man who brought football back to Baltimore.
The Ravens are holding a silent tribute for former Owner Art Modell at M&T Bank Stadium this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Modell's casket will be on the field, and the Lombardi Trophy he hoisted in 2001 will sit right next to the casket. A card saluting Modell will be handed out to each person in attendance.
In honor of Modell, it is suggested that fans wear purple.
Fans attending the service should park in Lot B/C and then enter Gate A of the stadium via Unitas Plaza.