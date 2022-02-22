Ravens Name New Head Athletic Trainer

Feb 22, 2022 at 02:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
022222-Dixon
Tennessee Titans
Adrian Dixon via the Tennessee Titans

Feb. 22, 2022

For Immediate Release

RAVENS NAME ADRIAN DIXON NEW HEAD CERTIFIED ATHLETIC TRAINER

The Baltimore Ravens hired Adrian Dixon as their new head certified athletic trainer, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.

Dixon has spent the past six seasons (2016-21) working for the Tennessee Titans, most recently serving as the team's director of physical therapy and sports rehabilitation. He originally joined the Titans as their rehab coordinator/assistant athletic trainer in February of 2016. In his role, he designed and managed the rehabilitation and treatment programs for injured players, also overseeing their progression back onto the field.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Adrian Dixon as our new Head Certified Athletic Trainer," DeCosta stated. "Over the course of the last month, after meeting with multiple qualified candidates, it became quite evident that Adrian possessed all the traits and skills necessary to help us become the best player wellness program in the National Football League. We were very impressed by Adrian's servant leadership, his passion for the challenge, and his vision for our training room. Adrian will work closely with Dr. Andy Tucker, our Chief Medical Officer, and lead a talented and respected staff of trainers including Ron Medlin, Kevin Domboski and Mike Blankenship, among others. Adrian will start tomorrow and lead us at the Combine next week in Indianapolis."

Dixon's additional NFL experience includes serving as an assistant athletic trainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and as an athletic training intern with the Houston Texans (2013), Buccaneers (2007) and Chicago Bears (2005).

In 2015, Dixon was named to the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's Research Committee. He was also a member of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society "Athletic Training Staff of the Year" while with the Texans in 2013.

Dixon earned a Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy from Florida A&M University in 2013. He also holds a Master of Science Degree with Emphasis in Sports Administration, plus two Bachelor of Science Degrees in Exercise Science and Athletic Training/Sports Medicine, from Florida State University.

Dixon is a dual-credentialed clinician in physical therapy and athletic training. Additionally, he is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

A native of Tampa, Fla., Dixon and his wife, Myrlande, have a daughter, Amelia.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Some Ground to Make Up

Even though they almost beat the eventual Super Bowl champions, they weren't close to the NFL's upper echelon in 2021, especially by the end of the season.
news

Late for Work 2/22: Ravens Named Potential Trade Destination for Saquon Barkley

A pundit predicts Antonio Brown will sign with the Ravens. Free agents the Ravens could target at offensive tackle and center. The case for extending Marcus Peters and the case for trading him.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Georgia Defensive Lineman Becomes Popular Pick

Most pundits expect the Ravens to target the offensive line or defensive line with their first-round pick.
news

Around the AFC North: Brian Flores Strengthens Steelers Coaching Staff

Zac Taylor signs extension through 2026 and could have a long tenure with the Bengals. Will Jarvis Landry be the next wide receiver to leave Cleveland?
news

Late for Work 2/21: Could Za'Darius Smith Land Back in Baltimore?

Two NFC North cap casualties the Ravens could be interested in, as Vikings could trade Danielle Hunter. Justin Houston listed as a Top 25 free agent on defense.
news

50 Words or Less: Odafe Oweh's Potential Keeps Growing

Ryan Mink steps in for John Eisenberg for this week's 50 Words or Less, talking about Odafe Oweh, strength of schedule, Lamar Jackson's training and more.
news

Late for Work 2/18: Lamar Jackson Is No. 2 on List of Players Under Most Pressure Next Season

Are the Ravens' options limited for gaining cap relief through restructures and extensions? Bradley Bozeman is named one free agent the Ravens should keep. Josh Bynes was Ravens' most improved player in 2021.
news

What Mink Thinks: 'F Them Picks!' Won't Be Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens are not going to trade away first-round picks to take shots at a title, but Eric DeCosta has shown his aggressiveness.
news

Late for Work 2/17: Could 'Re-Retired' Eric Weddle Return to Ravens in Some Capacity?

What are the Ravens' best- and worst-case scenarios for the offseason? An ESPN pundit says the Ravens should consider signing Antonio Brown. Baltimore's rookie class receives a 'B' grade. Lamar Jackson drops to No. 14 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings.
news

Mailbag: Which Line Needs More Help – Offensive or Defensive?

What about Quandre Diggs at safety? How much do rehabs complicate the offseason? Will the Ravens look to upgrade at left guard? 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Healed from his late-season ankle injury, Lamar Jackson was back on the field throwing with Rashod Bateman, James Proche II and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising