Ravens Name New Head Athletic Trainer

RAVENS NAME ADRIAN DIXON NEW HEAD CERTIFIED ATHLETIC TRAINER

The Baltimore Ravens hired Adrian Dixon as their new head certified athletic trainer, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.

Dixon has spent the past six seasons (2016-21) working for the Tennessee Titans, most recently serving as the team's director of physical therapy and sports rehabilitation. He originally joined the Titans as their rehab coordinator/assistant athletic trainer in February of 2016. In his role, he designed and managed the rehabilitation and treatment programs for injured players, also overseeing their progression back onto the field.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Adrian Dixon as our new Head Certified Athletic Trainer," DeCosta stated. "Over the course of the last month, after meeting with multiple qualified candidates, it became quite evident that Adrian possessed all the traits and skills necessary to help us become the best player wellness program in the National Football League. We were very impressed by Adrian's servant leadership, his passion for the challenge, and his vision for our training room. Adrian will work closely with Dr. Andy Tucker, our Chief Medical Officer, and lead a talented and respected staff of trainers including Ron Medlin, Kevin Domboski and Mike Blankenship, among others. Adrian will start tomorrow and lead us at the Combine next week in Indianapolis."

Dixon's additional NFL experience includes serving as an assistant athletic trainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and as an athletic training intern with the Houston Texans (2013), Buccaneers (2007) and Chicago Bears (2005).

In 2015, Dixon was named to the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's Research Committee. He was also a member of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society "Athletic Training Staff of the Year" while with the Texans in 2013.

Dixon earned a Doctorate Degree in Physical Therapy from Florida A&M University in 2013. He also holds a Master of Science Degree with Emphasis in Sports Administration, plus two Bachelor of Science Degrees in Exercise Science and Athletic Training/Sports Medicine, from Florida State University.

Dixon is a dual-credentialed clinician in physical therapy and athletic training. Additionally, he is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.