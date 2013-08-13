Ravens Officially Ink Tight End Dallas Clark

Aug 13, 2013 at 03:59 AM
13_DallasClark_news.jpg


Dallas Clark is now officially a Baltimore Raven.

The team announced that it signed Clark Tuesday afternoon. The team and the veteran tight end agreed to a deal in principle on Sunday, but Clark still had to pass his physical and sign the paperwork.

Clark is expected to join the Ravens on the practice field Tuesday. There has been no indication of whether he'll be ready to play in time for Thursday's second preseason game against Atlanta.

Clark, 34, recorded 47 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns last year as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. But he's most known for his nine seasons in Indianapolis, where he paired with quarterback Peyton Manning and now Ravens Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell.

Caldwell said he was glad to be reuniting with Clark and wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who the team inked on Sunday.

"[We're]* *certainly glad to have them," Caldwell said Monday. "Both are guys that have talent and have been very, very productive throughout their career. We're glad we have the opportunity to throw them in the mix with the rest of our guys. It makes for a really, really competitive atmosphere."

Clark brings a good set of hands and veteran understanding of the game. He and Stokley should both add a trusted receiver for quarterback Joe Flacco underneath and on third-down situations.

Clark also bolsters a position that has been hit hard by injuries. Dennis Pitta is lost perhaps for the entire season and Ed Dickson is dealing with a hamstring tear, and was non-committal on whether he'll be ready for Week 1 in Denver.

The veteran tight end should also be a good presence in the locker room, where he has often helped groom younger players.

"I think our team is made up of men of character, and [Stokley and Clark] have great character, unbelievable work habits, are good family men, and they love to play the game," Caldwell said.

Clark will likely speak with the media following Tuesday's practice.

The Ravens released undrafted rookie safety Gary Walker to make room for Clark on the roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

