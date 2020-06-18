Ravens Personnel Department Announcements

Baltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced on Thursday adjustments to the team's personnel department.

The following are staff members with new titles and responsibilities:

Mark Azevedo – Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel

Azevedo enters his 16thseason with the Ravens and works closely on all scouting efforts with directors of player personnel Joe Hortiz and George Kokinis. In 2019, Azevedo was the team's player personnel coordinator after serving six seasons as Northeast area scout (2013-18). He originally joined the Ravens in 2005.

David Blackburn – National Scout

Blackburn enters his 14th season with the Ravens after spending the past seven years (2013-19) as the team's West area scout. In his new role, he will evaluate players across the country. He originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2007.

Joey Cleary – West Area Scout