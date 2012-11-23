Ravens Players To Visit Stoneleigh Elementary (11/27)

Several Ravens players will visit Stoneleigh Elementary School on Tuesday (11/27) to speak with students about the importance of good health. During the visit, they will lead the children in fitness activities as part of the NFL's PLAY 60 campaign, helping youth receive at least 60 minutes of exercise per day. On behalf of the NFL, Ravens players will present the school with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming and/or equipment.
- The NFL PLAY 60 Super School contest selected one school in each of the 32 NFL markets and two non-NFL markets.
- Ravens players will help the students get 60 minutes of exercise during the NFL PLAY 60 Keep Gym in School Physical Education Class, as part of the NFL PLAY 60 youth health and wellness campaign. The NFL will donate all fitness equipment used during the physical education class for students to use in the future.
- NFL Network and its affiliates will provide each winning Super School's school district with an additional $10,000 grant opportunity through the Keep Gym in School program. This additional grant opportunity, provided by NFL Network and Verizon FiOS for Baltimore's local recipient, will be announced at the Super School visit.
- To celebrate the start of the 2012 NFL season through the Back to Football campaign, schools were encouraged to participate in the NFL PLAY 60 Super School contest and submit three essays explaining how they planned to show their NFL team pride and incorporate football into their lesson plans. Schools were also asked to demonstrate their commitment to youth health and wellness by submitting essays about their school's physical education program and how they teach students about the importance of being active and eating right.
For more information on NFL PLAY 60 visits, click here: http://www.nflrush.com/play60
Who:
S James Ihedigbo, FB Vonta Leach, T Bryant McKinnie and WR LaQuan Williams
Students from Stoneleigh Elementary School
Where:
Stoneleigh Elementary School
938 York Road
Towson, MD 21204*
Check-in at front office
NOTE: Event will occur at temporary address listed due to construction site*
When:
Tuesday, Nov. 27
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.