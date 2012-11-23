Ravens Players To Visit Stoneleigh Elementary (11/27)

Several Ravens players will visit Stoneleigh Elementary School on Tuesday (11/27) to speak with students about the importance of good health. During the visit, they will lead the children in fitness activities as part of the NFL's PLAY 60 campaign, helping youth receive at least 60 minutes of exercise per day. On behalf of the NFL, Ravens players will present the school with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming and/or equipment.