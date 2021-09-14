**Media Advisory**
RAVENS PRACTICE/MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days leading up to their Week 2 game vs. Kansas City. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)
|Wed. - Sept. 15
|Thurs. - Sept. 16
|Fri. - Sept. 17
|3:00 p.m. - Practice Viewing; 5:00 p.m. - John Harbaugh, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson
|11:15 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, and TBD Player; 1:15 p.m. - Practice Viewing
|11:10 a.m. - Practice Viewing; 12:50 p.m. - John Harbaugh