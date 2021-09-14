Ravens Practice/Media Availability 

Sep 14, 2021 at 05:45 PM
Baltimore Ravens

**Media Advisory**

RAVENS PRACTICE/MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days leading up to their Week 2 game vs. Kansas City. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Table inside Article
Wed. - Sept. 15 Thurs. - Sept. 16 Fri. - Sept. 17
3:00 p.m. - Practice Viewing; 5:00 p.m. - John Harbaugh, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson 11:15 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, and TBD Player; 1:15 p.m. - Practice Viewing 11:10 a.m. - Practice Viewing; 12:50 p.m. - John Harbaugh

