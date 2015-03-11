Ravens Re-Sign Defensive Back Anthony Levine





The Ravens have re-signed defensive back Anthony Levine to a two-year contract.

Levine was a restricted free agent to whom the Ravens did not extend a one-year tender in hopes of working out a longer-term deal.

Levine had mostly produced on special teams, but became more of a defensive contributor last season due to injuries at cornerback. He moved from safety to cornerback to help fill the need and did an admirable job.

Levine, 27, played in all 16 games and made three starts (all at cornerback). He notched 29 tackles and four passes defensed.

Baltimore is trying to improve its secondary this offseason after it was considered by outsiders to be the weakness of the team last season and finished 23rd in the league in passing defense. Levine will likely again provide depth and compete for a starting position this summer.