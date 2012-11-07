Ravens Release QB Dixon, Add TE To P-Squad

The Ravens have added to their tight end mix, signing first-year player Alex Silvestro to their practice squad.

They released No. 3 quarterback Dennis Dixon in the corresponding roster move.

The mobile Dixon was the final practice squad addition after training camp this summer. The former Pittsburgh Steeler, who played in four games and made three starts, did not see any game action with the Ravens.

With the release, the Ravens are down to just two quarterbacks with Joe Flacco and Tyrod Taylor.

Silvestro is a former undrafted player out of Rutgers who was with the New England Patriots last season, active for just one game and the Super Bowl. He was cut after one week with the Patriots this season, then signed back, then released again on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder can also play defensive end, but the Ravens are listing him as a tight end.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he would like to see more from the team's tight ends, consisting of Dennis Pitta, Ed Dickson and Billy Bajema.