This Saturday (5/9), the Baltimore Ravens will hold a free coaching summit for area youth football coaches at M&T Bank Stadium from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Ravens RISE event, presented by Wendy's, will feature longtime Baltimore Colt Joe Ehrmannand former Ravens Brad Jackson, Michael McCrary and Matt Stover.

Highlighted by a coaching seminar led by Ehrmann, who was named by *Parade Magazine *as the "Most Important Coach in America," and a Ravens alumni panel discussion on youth football, the event will also include breakfast and a stadium tour for coaches in attendance.

Through the Ravens RISE program, which was created last year in an effort to cultivate youth football, coaches from Maryland and its surrounding area are invited to attend Saturday's event at no cost. Spaces are still available for coaches to sign up, and session information can be found at http://www.baltimoreravens.com/ravenstown/rise/coaches-rally.html.

*Who: *Area youth and high school football coaches

Former Baltimore Colt Joe Ehrmann

Former Baltimore Ravens Brad Jackson, Michael McCrary and Matt Stover

What: Ravens RISE Coaches Summit

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

*When: *Saturday, May 9