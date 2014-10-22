Ravens RISE High School Coach & Game of the Week

Keith Rawlings, varsity head football coach of the John Carroll (Bel Air) Patriots, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Rawlings is the seventh recipient of the honor in 2014.

Last Friday (10/17), John Carroll (4-3) earned a thrilling 47-40 victory in four overtimes over the Boys' Latin (Baltimore) Lakers (5-2). Trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Patriots took a 24-14 lead in the third quarter behind two rushing touchdowns by RB Malik Tyne. Following two lead changes in the fourth quarter that put John Carroll ahead 27-24, Lakers K Dom Maggio converted a 19-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to force overtime with the score knotted at 27.

Playing through three frames of extra time, the score climbed to a 40-40 battle. With each team receiving one offensive possession in each overtime period, the host Patriots took the ball first in the fourth overtime, and RB Jermone Brown pushed the score to 47-40 after a 10-yard touchdown run. Boys' Latin's attempt to even the game again was ended when John Carroll defenders Nolan Clawson and Ky'el Hemby broke up the Lakers' final pass attempt on fourth down from the 7-yard line.

"These kids are resilient," Rawlings explained. "Our three losses this season have been by a combined five points. That shows these players have never given up in any games. They are mentally tough, and I'm proud of the way the kids handled themselves. We're battle-tested."

The Patriots host the Severn (Severna Park) Admirals this Friday (10/24), looking to avenge a 33-10 loss to the Admirals last season.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be in attendance at the Ravens-Jaguars home game on Dec. 14 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year. In addition, each coach receives a donation to the school's football program and an award from head coach John Harbaugh.

In addition to the Ravens Coach of the Week, the Baltimore Ravens and The Baltimore Sun continue to recognize one local high school football game each week as their "Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week." A preview of the game is featured in the paper and online each Friday, with a photo gallery from the game posted following the matchup. (The Baltimore Sun hosts a poll for fans and schools to vote for their favorite game.) The chosen matchup also receives a visit to the game from the Ravens Cheerleaders and team mascot, Poe, and both participating schools are awarded a donation to their respective athletic programs.

This week, the Arundel Wildcats host the Broadneck Bruins for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday (10/24). Both Anne Arundel County teams enter the contest undefeated at 7-0 on the season, while averaging over 40 points scored per game.