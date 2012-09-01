Ravens Sign Five To Practice Squad

Sep 01, 2012 at 07:58 AM
The Ravens had to part ways with some talented youngsters when they trimmed the roster to 53 players Friday night.

They were able to retain five of them a day later.

Baltimore signed five players to its practice squad Saturday afternoon. The Ravens have three open spots remaining, and there is no timetable for when they will be filled. The team now stands as:

  • RB Anthony Allen (Georgia Tech)
  • S Omar Brown (Marshall)
  • LB Josh Bynes (Auburn)
  • G/T Jack Cornell (Illinois)
  • G Antoine McClain (Clemson)

Brown was a cut that resonated with fans considering he had four turnovers in his first two preseason games, including three in his first NFL game. Earning the nickname of "Johnny on the Spot," Brown had an interception and three fumble recoveries.

Brown didn't make the active roster because the Ravens went with rookie fourth-round pick Christian Thompson and veteran special teams leader Sean Considine instead at safety.

Allen made the active roster last year as a seventh-round draft pick, but he was beat out for a spot this year by undrafted rookie free agent Bobby Rainey. Allen was practice-squad eligible since he was active for just five games last year.

Bynes bounced on and off the practice squad and was called up (and activated) for one game last season. He missed nearly this entire preseason due to a cracked vertebrae.

Cornell is a player that caught General Manager Ozzie Newsome's attention, so much that he mentioned the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman to Owner Steve Bisciotti. Cornell can play tackle or guard.

McClain is a big-bodied guard at 6-foot-5, 336 pounds. He provides depth on the interior line considering the Ravens released Tony Wragge and placed Justin Boren (foot) on injured reserve.

The practice squad will likely see much fluctuation in the coming days, weeks and months. Any other NFL team can poach a player off the Ravens' practice squad if they put them on their active roster.

Baltimore can also add free agents who did not make the cut on other teams. Every team scouts others' bubble players throughout the preseason.

