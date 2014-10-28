Ravens Sign Wide Receiver To Practice Squad





Baltimore signed wide receiver Jace Davis to the practice squad Tuesday morning.

The Ravens originally signed Davis as an undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado in May and he spent the summer impressing in mini and training camps.

Davis made it past the Ravens' first round of cuts in August, but was waived two days later when Baltimore signed free agent cornerback Derek Cox.

Davis is a big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. He showed good hands and frequently got open during the early part of the summer, catching the eye of coaches and media pundits.

But as the summer went on, Davis was beat out by fellow undrafted rookie Jeremy Butler, seventh-round pick Michael Campanaro and newcomer veteran Kamar Aiken, who all made the 53-man roster.

Davis made one catch for five yards in the preseason, coming in the first game against San Francisco.

In 43 career college games, Davis recorded 162 receptions for 2,470 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch while at Northern Colorado, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2010 and honorable mention All-Conference accolades in 2012.