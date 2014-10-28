Ravens Sign Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

Oct 28, 2014 at 04:01 AM
28_JaceDavis_news.jpg


Baltimore signed wide receiver Jace Davis to the practice squad Tuesday morning.

The Ravens originally signed Davis as an undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado in May and he spent the summer impressing in mini and training camps.

Davis made it past the Ravens' first round of cuts in August, but was waived two days later when Baltimore signed free agent cornerback Derek Cox.

Davis is a big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. He showed good hands and frequently got open during the early part of the summer, catching the eye of coaches and media pundits.

But as the summer went on, Davis was beat out by fellow undrafted rookie Jeremy Butler, seventh-round pick Michael Campanaro and newcomer veteran Kamar Aiken, who all made the 53-man roster.

Davis made one catch for five yards in the preseason, coming in the first game against San Francisco.

In 43 career college games, Davis recorded 162 receptions for 2,470 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch while at Northern Colorado, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2010 and honorable mention All-Conference accolades in 2012.

The Ravens had an open spot on the practice squad because they promoted tight end Phillip Supernaw on Saturday before facing the Bengals. Baltimore cut tight end Ryan Taylor, who was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Is Lamar Jackson Underrated?

Will the Ravens sign more pass rushers? How does Kyle Hamilton fit into the secondary? When will we see J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards?

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

The lead dog is clear, but there will be jockeying for roles behind All-Pro Mark Andrews.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Back

The Ravens know their two leaders once healthy, but there's a strong competition for who backs up J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

The Ravens don't have any quarterback competition except for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to push each other.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Will the Browns regret trading Baker Mayfield? Joe Burrow vaults to No. 5 on top quarterbacks list.

news

10 Questions: Will the Running Game Be Dominant Again?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: When Will Injured Ravens Players Return?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: What Changes Will Mike Macdonald Make to Defense?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: Where Will Ravens Pass Rush Come From?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: Is Lamar Jackson Primed for Another MVP Season?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

Mark Andrews laughed it off, but he looks faster.

news

Ravens Productions Wins Three Emmys

Watch the nine videos that have been nominated for regional Emmy awards.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising