Ravens' Take On Local Prospects RB Terrance West, CB Kyle Fuller

May 02, 2014 at 06:42 AM
02_LocalProspects_news.jpg


The Ravens have a couple big-time prospects right in their backyard.

Towson running back Terrance West (Northwestern H.S.) is a potential third-round pick while Virginia Tech cornerback Kyle Fuller (Mount St. Joseph) is a possible first-round selection.

Considering cornerback and running back are two positions of need for the Ravens, either or both players could possibly end up wearing purple.

Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz gave his take on both prospects, starting with Fuller, who was limited to nine games last year because of a sports hernia.

"Kyle got hurt midseason – but he has put together a nice career at Virginia Tech," Hortiz said. "He's a competitive player with excellent speed and athleticism, and he comes from a very good football family."

Oldest brother Vincent Fuller was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and played defensive back for seven NFL seasons. Then Corey Fuller, a receiver, was a sixth-round choice of the Detroit Lions last April. Kyle may be the most talented among them.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops as a pro," Hortiz said.

Then there's West, who stayed a little more local by playing at nearby Towson.

West was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He led the Tigers to the Football Championship Subdivision title game and set the FCS record for touchdowns in a season with 42. His 84 career rushing touchdowns tied the FCS record.

"Terrance is a guy who really burst onto the scene this year," Hortiz said. "He ran through I-AA. I got a chance to see him play versus Delaware live during the regular season, and then I actually took my [sons] out there to help me scout him. They wrote down his number that he was the best player they saw, so [they're] future scouts."

Hortiz said he had fun with Ravens National Scout Joe Douglas while watching Towson's playoff game.

"We're texting during the game different legendary backs that he looks like against Eastern Illinois as he ran for like 200-some-odd yards," Hortiz said. "He's a really productive player who has had a great year and a lot of touchdowns and knows how to find the end zone."

Actually, West had 354 yards and five touchdowns against Eastern Illinois in the playoffs. So he was even better than Hortiz remembered.

