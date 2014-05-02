Ravens' Take On Local Prospects RB Terrance West, CB Kyle Fuller

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops as a pro," Hortiz said.

Then there's West, who stayed a little more local by playing at nearby Towson.

West was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He led the Tigers to the Football Championship Subdivision title game and set the FCS record for touchdowns in a season with 42. His 84 career rushing touchdowns tied the FCS record.

"Terrance is a guy who really burst onto the scene this year," Hortiz said. "He ran through I-AA. I got a chance to see him play versus Delaware live during the regular season, and then I actually took my [sons] out there to help me scout him. They wrote down his number that he was the best player they saw, so [they're] future scouts."

Hortiz said he had fun with Ravens National Scout Joe Douglas while watching Towson's playoff game.

"We're texting during the game different legendary backs that he looks like against Eastern Illinois as he ran for like 200-some-odd yards," Hortiz said. "He's a really productive player who has had a great year and a lot of touchdowns and knows how to find the end zone."

Actually, West had 354 yards and five touchdowns against Eastern Illinois in the playoffs. So he was even better than Hortiz remembered.