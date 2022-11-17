Ravens Thursday Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 11 vs. Carolina Panthers

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening statement:"Good to see everyone. I hope everyone is doing well. As we come off this bye, as a staff, I think we had a chance to kind of take a deep dive into what we've done up until the halfway point. We kind of really just spent a lot of time just looking at ourselves and finding ways to make sure that we continue to get better. Moving forward as we look towards Carolina, we face a good team, a good special teams unit. For us, it's always about, 'Let's go out, and let's just go out there and play our best game and focus on the things that we can control.' Honestly, we look forward to really getting out there this Sunday. We feel like it's been a while. So, questions?"

With the colder weather, have you talked about that there may not be as many touchbacks on kickoffs going forward? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, that's something that we've always talked about. It's something that we always prepare for when we are out there working on it. We just go out there, and we just try to execute to the best of our ability. We do understand that more balls will probably be in play. Then, we kind of dictate whatever we want to do from that standpoint."

Even with S Kyle Hamilton wasn't playing as many snaps on defense, it seemed like he was making a strong impression on special teams all along. What have you liked about what he's brought to the group? (Childs Walker) "Kyle [Hamilton's] come a long way. Early on, we had him out there, and we just try to figure out what could he do for us. He's a good football player, so he can do a lot. As the weeks went on, he just continued to get better and better and better, and he is. He's playing well, and we feel like we have him in the right roles and he's making the plays that he needs to make for us."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

Opening statement:"All right. Good to see everybody again. Not much to say, I guess. We're on to the next one. So, go ahead and fire away."

Does this weather make you miss Ann Arbor, MI, at all? (Jonas Shaffer)"I'm in the minority here, but I think it wasn't bad there. It's not as wet, it's not as windy. Here, when it gets wet and cold, it pierces the heart. (laughter) We're not there yet, but pretty soon we'll be there. I've got to get my tricks for game time rolling."

When you face a team like Carolina, that's shown a commitment to run the ball all four quarters, does that change how you go into the game, considering this league is predominantly pass heavy? (Cordell Woodland)"Yes, that's a great question. And absolutely, you definitely treat it differently than some teams. Some teams have some run-pass tendencies based on the play before and things like that and different circumstances. Or if you knock certain plays out early in the game, they kind of get away from it. So, kudos to them for sticking with it. It's been working for them, so we don't anticipate them changing too much."

How much do you go back to Browns film for prep on QB Baker Mayfield, versus maybe what he's done as a Panther thus far? (Pete Gilbert)"Not as much. The system is pretty different than what he [Baker Mayfield] was doing in Cleveland, so [we'll] mainly focus on what he's been doing here in Carolina."

Talking with S Kyle Hamilton yesterday, he said that it's definitely a different mindset for him when he's in that nickel spot, and he likes what he's been able to do there. What do you like about him in that role? (Childs Walker)"Well, he [Kyle Hamilton] is kind of an unconventional body there. He's so big and takes up a lot of space, so one of the things that allows you to do is … He's very good on the perimeter game, the RPO [run-pass option] game on the perimeter, and obviously he's a good blitzer coming off the edge. Then if you need him to play deep zone, some nickels are able to do it, but he's a safety by trade, so he can play back there, as well."

What were your initial impressions of how ILB Roquan Smith played in his first game as a Raven, and how much more comfortable do you see him now with the defense, given he's had the chance to get acclimated even more? (Luke Jones)"Yes, it was awesome to see him [Roquan Smith] out there. I wasn't surprised about how well he acclimated. He picked up the whole playbook in like two days. How much comfort he has this week from last week – honestly, I feel like it's about the same. There are a couple things in coverage that we play a little bit different than he had in Chicago more in like the [Vic] Fangio days, but it's a piece of cake for him. It's easy for him."

How have you seen OLB David Ojabo progress, and is he getting back to that high level you saw at Michigan? (Rocco DiSangro)"Yes, he [David Ojabo] is playing fast. Obviously, the playbook, he's familiar with, so it's just a matter of getting ready to roll. But I think his confidence is right there, and he looks good."

You didn't get a chance to work with OLB Justin Houston last year. What are some of the things you've learned about him from being around him every day? (Cliff Brown)"Yes, that's a great question. Obviously, I didn't know Justin [Houston], personality-wise. It's funny, because I was actually his student assistant my first year at Georgia in 2010. So, when we first signed him, I'm like, 'I don't know if you remember this, but I was in your position group.' And he's like, 'No, I remember.' Whether he did or not, who knows. But just the type of leader he is and his poise … When we go through adversity, he's a guy that you can lean on. He's a guy that young guys … He has great perspective, just such wisdom of just being around … He understands how to attack different protections and different types of guys and how they block things. So, he's been a huge asset to us, to me personally. In terms of his ability, you saw that on tape in year's past, especially last year. He was winning a lot of rushes last year; the ball was out. So, we felt like if we just get the quarterback to hold the ball a bit longer, his production would spike up. So, [it's] definitely not a surprise, in terms of his ability, but something that I wasn't really aware of was his personality and the things he brought to the unit off the field."

So, what's the biggest difference between OLB Justin Houston right now, compared to the Houston you first met back then? (Jamison Hensley)"That's a good question. He [Justin Houston] still stayed after practice and still did all the pass-rush moves right after – I do remember that – and I was like, 'Dang, this guy is legit.' He was a junior at the time, and I think he led the SEC in sacks. He made it look easy still, back then, so I wouldn't say [he's] much different."

OLB Justin Houston got so close to a lot of sacks last year, but this year he's been able to finish those off. Was there something that you saw and tweaked to force that to happen? (Cordell Woodland)"You saw the guy that you've known – Justin Houston – for the last 10 years. That was the same guy. Obviously, with reps and things like that, we're not going to ask him to play the whole game, so we're going to try to pick our spots of when he's going to go out there and stuff. But he can rush inside, he can rush outside. To call it lucky or anything like that, I wouldn't necessarily use that term; I'd just he just keeps doing the right things, and the opportunities for him to go make plays on the quarterback have presented themselves and he's taken advantage of it."

As you go back and look at yourself and your play calls, going back from Week One, up until now, what have you learned about yourself? (Pete Gilbert)"Yes, it's a fun process to kind of go back and see how you've evolved over the course of the first eight or nine weeks. There are definitely things that you get a feel for. What we're doing well, we're trying to accentuate that and build on that. There are some things that we learned that we don't do so well, so we want to stay away from those. And there are some things that we're not doing well that we need to improve on. So, that's kind of what the whole process is about, and just making sure we've got the right guys in the right spots, as we kind of turn the corner here in the back half."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG ROMAN

Opening statement:"It's good to see everyone again; it's been a while. We had a really productive bye week. [We] got a chance to really look at ourselves, kind of look around the league a little bit, take stock, kind of clean the closet out. [We] found that old pair of shoes that you're like, 'Oh jeez, what are these doing here?' You get rid of them, [and] maybe get a new pair of shoes, put them in there. That kind of thing. Really, back to fundamentals after the week off. Everyone, after you get a week off, really want to stress fundamentals as well as getting ready for this defense we're about to play. Last Thursday night, I felt they had a really dominant performance. A couple weeks prior to that, before we played Tampa, I felt like they had a very dominant performance. [They] have a lot of good players; [No.] '95' [Bravvion Roy] and '53' [Brian Burns] are playing as good probably as anyone in the league at their position. The linebackers are really fast, downhill linebackers, and their secondary is making a lot of plays. They're turning the ball over. So, we know what we're up against, and [we're] excited about the challenge. We just want to keep improving the Ravens offense. Any questions?"

Do you feel like your offensive identity and who you want to be is becoming more clear at this point in the season? (Pete Gilbert)"I definitely think we're doing some things really well. I think in order to get where we want to get and to continue to improve, we want to really be good in a lot of areas. I think we are doing that. Now, as far as our identity; I think it's been there all year. Every game is a little bit different; the way defenses play us is a little different, so what we might do is a little different, if that makes any sense. In a particular game, we might have 300 or 350 plays we could run, and we end up running anywhere from 60 to 70 different plays. For example, the last game, I think we ran 35 different runs in that game. The week before, we only ran 20 different runs; that kind of thing. Pass game, same kind of thing; every week it's a little bit different. As far as our identity, being tough, smart and winning playing winning football; that's really what we're after."

TE Josh Oliver was a guy we didn't talk about a lot before the season, but now he's become a steady, big part of your offense. Did he dedicate himself to getting better at the less glamorous parts of the job? (Childs Walker) "That's a good question. First of all, I have to say Josh [Oliver] just flat out won a job; he won a roster spot in training camp. It was definitely not a sure thing, and he just won it. For him to not be on the team for us would have been ridiculous with how he was improving. So, he's a classic example of someone who came into training camp, looked at the depth chart and said, 'Wow, they have a lot of tight ends.' He just made us put him on the team, and he continues to make us play him. As far as his blocking, it is so much improved from a year ago, probably as much as any player I've ever worked with over one year's time. It's a credit to him. I definitely think teams that are getting ready to play us around the league, they're probably … I can envision them watching us and looking at him saying, 'Holy cow, who is this guy?' and then they start shuffling through their papers to dig down on him because he's doing an excellent job. We want to continue that trend."

In years prior, you had great tight end and fullback rooms, but your base personnel package was 11 Personnel. This year it's not. What has led to that shift, besides the obvious of wanting to get your best players in advantageous situations? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think every week's a little bit different. Different halves of different games this year have gone a little differently, but I think that formula's been pretty good for us this year thus far. That can change week to week. I definitely think some receivers are stepping up; I think [James] Proche is really starting to step up for us, so he's probably going to get some more time, that type of thing. I think there's a norm that people are used to, and I definitely don't prescribe to that norm, and I don't think any of us do really. We might put out four tight ends on third down if that's a good matchup for us that week. And vice versa, you've seen us do four [to] five wide receivers at a time, and that could certainly come up as well. So, [we're] definitely not prescribing to any formulas that other people think are normal; [we're] just trying to do what's best to win really."

From that perspective, how fun is it for you as the offensive coordinator to have all these different options? (Melissa Kim)"It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun; it's the laboratory where you can gameplan and scheme things up pretty good. This game's about the players, so the more diverse skills you have at tight end, receiver, et cetera, the more you can kind of get in the laboratory and start mixing things up. So, it's a lot of fun, and the more we can get guys to be complete players... I really think our receivers are doing a great job; [there's] a lot of unheralded stuff that they're doing. 'D-Rob' [Demarcus Robinson] - I'd like to point him out – he was the player of the game for us in the Tampa game. He's doing a very unheralded job, and if you look at like last week, for example, against the Saints, I think we completed passes to 10 different players. I'm in heaven when that happens, because A; everyone's involved, everyone's contributing and B; if you're the defense, who are you going to stop? I definitely think that mindset's good for us."

What does TE Isaiah Likely bring to the passing game? (Jamison Hensley) "He has some natural skills, natural hands. He's a young guy that's going to continue getting better, but he has a good feel for things. He's not Mark Andrews, but he's Isaiah Likely; he's different. Maybe some routes I'd rather have Mark on, and there's some things that Isaiah does that are really, really good. So, it's always fun because it's like a running back; a tight end, they're all different. We're still figuring out exactly what he's really good at and developing certain things in his game as well. I think the number one thing with him is that he really just doesn't blink. No matter what happens, he's ready to roll. He's not going to worry about it; he wants to figure out what his job is and go compete."

There was a 10-minute segment on ESPN this week about how the running game is resurgent in the NFL. Do you feel like the world has spun back around to your way of thinking? (Childs Walker)"I was just saying in the staff room the other day, if you can run the ball right now, the trend, the way the defenses are trending... There's a lot of Vic Fangio defense out there right now; a lot of split-safety, et cetera. If you can run the ball effectively, and by effectively, I mean A; make first downs running it and B; run it when you have to run it, the value there is greater than it's been in times past, just by the nature of how defenses are playing. Now, that's going to change week to week, but overall big picture, there's more value there now for sure. I think you can see it; it's starting to show."

With RB Gus Edwards banged up and RB J.K. Dobbins out, how big of a bright spot has RB Kenyan Drake been for the offense? (Rocco DiSangro)"Kenyan [Drake], boy he's doing a great job in a lot of areas; run game, pass game. [He] brings a lot of good energy to us as well. Explosive runs, tough runs, running guys over. I didn't know he quite had that kind of power in him, but he does. He's done an amazing job for us so far. [I] really like him; he's great to have on the team, too, and [I] look forward to involving him more as we go."

What kind of impact could RB Gus Edwards have to the running game when he returns? (Cliff Brown) "[I'm] looking forward to when Gus [Edwards] gets back. I've always said Gus has been one of the more underrated players in the NFL when you look at his yards per carry, and you're talking about a guy that does a lot of short-yardage work who's getting a lot of two- or three-yard gains because there's 10 guys up, and he slams it up in there [and] gets us the first down, which affects his yards per carry negatively, but affects the team very positively. When you really look at his body of work, it's pretty darn good. So, the more we can get him back up to speed being 'Gus the Bus,' especially as winter turns winter, it's really going to help us."