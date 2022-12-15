Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 15 at Cleveland Browns

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good to see everyone; [I] appreciate you all being here. We had a walkthrough practice. The guys were sharp, and we're excited to go play an AFC North road game in the division in December. Nothing could be more valuable than that against a rival. [It is] always a very physical game, always a very tough game there. [It's a] tough environment. As far as injuries, I'm not really going to talk too much about that. It's going to be on the injury report; it will be straightforward when you see the injury report, in terms of who's what. That will be our statement on it. Alright, thanks."

Does that include quarterbacks as well? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Yes."

Does QB Tyler Huntley being a full participant at practice yesterday mean he is out of the concussion protocol? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"He is out of the protocol to my understanding. He cleared the protocol either last night or this morning, whenever it was."

What kind of energy do you see in this quarterback group right now, especially with all the backup quarterbacks playing around the league right now? _(David Andrade) _"I haven't really thought about it in a league-wide context as much as our context, but I'm very pleased with our guys. They've done a great job; it's a great room. They work well together. Of course, [quarterbacks coach] James Urban does a great job, [assistant quarterbacks coach] Kerry Dixon also assists with that and does a great job. So, [I'm] just very pleased with that whole room."

You mentioned G Ben Powers after the game on Sunday and how he's playing really good football. What have you seen from him? _(Ryan Mink) _"[He's playing] incredibly consistent football. Play after play, week after week, he's been playing at a very high standard, very consistently well. You kind of know what you're going to get, and it's going to be very good football. So, run, pass whatever it might be, pulling, power blocking, it's all been very good. So, I'm very happy with him."

When it comes to defending Browns RB Nick Chubb, does it come down to trying to eliminate the explosive plays? _(Jamison Hensley) _"That's the big challenge with him because any play can be that play. When you do get the stops – which people are like, 'Ho-hum,' I guess – it takes a lot to get those stops. [They have] a big, physical offensive line, they have good blocking tight ends, the receivers are blocking and he's a powerful, tough runner. Also, Kareem Hunt. Then, Chubb has that speed. If you're not right there to stop the play and he cracks through there, then he can accelerate and go, and we've seen that obviously in the past. That's why you're asking. It's a big challenge just for that reason."

To follow up on that, the big drive that he had in your Week 7 game came on some no huddle situations. Is that something that you didn't expect, and have you prepared more for it this week? _(Jonas Shaffer) _"No, we prepare for no huddle all the time. It's just it's tough to defend it. It's a challenging thing, and all the sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo. We just practiced that here at the end of practice, as you saw. So, that's something that we're very aware of."

Were you always planning on having a walkthrough today or did the weather change your plans? _(Jamison Hensley) _"No, it's a short week idea late in the year. That was our thought."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

On how he felt after the game on Sunday and how he's felt throughout the week:"I've been good. I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols – they were doing their job and making sure I was safe. Clearly, I'm safe enough to play this week."

On if he prepared this week as if he will be the starting quarterback:"For sure, always. Every week, I'm preparing to get ready to play."

On if he cleared concussion protocols prior to being a full participant in Wednesday's practice:"No, I ran like two more tests after that practice. So, I don't know. I guess I cleared out later in the night or whatnot."

On his talk with offensive coordinator Greg Roman about not taking so many hard hits:"I'm an aggressive player; I try to get the first down on every down, or the touchdown. He told me, 'Slide a little, just see another day.' That's what I'm going to continue to work on."

On how tough it is during a game to put his competitiveness aside and be more protective of himself:"Yes, definitely. It's hard because it's like a point-five second decision that you have to make. Too many times, there are times where I'm not thinking of that. I'm trying to get the first down. So, I'm going to start putting the thought into that point-five second."

On the run game being really successful last week and how important it is to the offense:"A successful run game always helps an offense in a tremendous way, just with time management and just controlling the game. So, definitely we have to continue to get the run game at its peak and just continue to work."

On how tough it is to try and protect himself from big hits in the flow of the game, while also wanting to get the extra yards:"Yes, just like I was saying, it's that point-five seconds that you really [have] that thought. And it's not me; I'm trying to get the first down. It's the defenders that I've got to [put] some thought into it and just see them coming and get out the way, for sure."

On if he felt like he had any concussion symptoms:"No, no."

On if he was surprised when they brought him into the blue tent for evaluation last week:"Yes, yes, they called down from upstairs. So, once they call down from upstairs, that's all in the NFL's hands and whatnot."

On how much he relishes this opportunity to play:"Yes, it means a lot. Like I said, it's a blessing to play for the Ravens, and every time I step on the field, I want to just prove that I appreciate this opportunity."

On if QB Lamar Jackson was in his ear on the sideline in Pittsburgh:"Yes, for sure. He [Lamar Jackson] came to me right after we'd get done talking with 'Urb' [quarterbacks coach James Urban]. He'd come to me [and] say a couple things, and I'm all ears. I'm all ears."