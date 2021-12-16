Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

THURSDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: Week 15 VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton

Opening statement: "Good morning, it's good to see everyone. Just a quick little recap of last week; again, I think our guys continue to go out there and play hard. That's all we're really asking of them – just give us a chance when they're out there. Give great effort, play physical and just give us a chance and opportunity to help this team win football games. That's really what we're chasing, the smallest little details as we move forward into Green Bay. Questions?"

How many different designs to you guys have for onside kicks? How do you kind of pick one in the moment? (Childs Walker) "I think we have enough to use if we ever find ourselves in those situations. We just kind of go out there, we practice certain things, and we see what we like. Again, those plays are … They're so rare [that] when they do happen, it's like I always say, you have a 50-50 chance of recovering that football. So, we just kind of see what we like, and we work from there."

Is it a conversation with you and K Justin Tucker though? Who is involved in that final decision? (Childs Walker) "It's all of us. It's what does Justin [Tucker] do well? What does [special teams coach] Randy [Brown] think is going to work? What do I see from the alignments [and] what do the players see from the alignment standpoint? It's all the guys working together when it comes to those situations."

How much does K Justin Tucker's creativity factor in? He's always a guy that's messing around and trying different things. Is it all week? Does he just try a bunch of different kicks like that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We try to work on the ones that we know we're going to have a pretty good chance of getting. Again, those plays are so rare [that] when they do happen … What, that was our first onside kick, I think, in 20 years? We've had a couple onside kicks, and we've had some creative kicks, and they just didn't go in our favor. So, we just try to work on things that we feel like are going to work for us in that moment. We go out, and we say, 'Hey, let's go get the rock.'"

I know you can be taken advantage of, but you can also take advantage of it. Are you just in favor of the new setup zone for [onside kicks] this year? Would you like to have that carry on for future seasons? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think early on when I thought about it, I thought it would be really a disadvantage to the kickoff return team of just not having enough guys in the box to block guys. As I studied it over time, it really seems like it's pretty … It's about the same. There it is, that 50-50 chance. Can you put the ball in the right spot? Can the kickoff return team make a mistake? Can the kickoff team just hit a better ball to the spot where they have more numbers? So, it really doesn't matter. Again, I just hope we don't find ourselves in too many of those situations where we're pulling out different kicks every week."

Going back to the onside kick [from the Browns game], I saw a former official say that it might have been illegal. Any comment on that? (Kirk McEwen) "I don't have a comment. I think one of the things that we always preach and one of the things I know we're pretty good at and have been pretty good at is attention to details when we get ourselves lined up, and just making sure that we're all on the 34-yard line. I think one of the hardest things for the kickoff guys is there are no tick marks in between the hash marks and the numbers. So, a guy might think he's lined up on the 34-yard line, [or] that his front foot is on the 34-yard line, and he might be a half a foot or step back. We just try to preach to those guys, 'Hey, just pay attention to the details. And when in doubt, send your eyes to the umpire to the left and the side judge to the right, and then those guys give you the thumbs up. Obviously, if they're moving you up, then you have to move up.' So, there are just kind of ways of teaching that and making sure that we are legal."

It didn't work for you this past week, but how do you feel about what feels like a loophole in that the ball that K Justin Tucker kicked off is stopped and was not going to go out of bounds, but the player steps out of bounds intentionally to recover it? It ended up being a 38-yard difference [because of the out of bounds penalty]. Is that fair? (Pete Gilbert) "I just think it's a pretty good head's up play by that returner. He made a great play. Obviously, he has a great coach, and he's coached well. I think that's what most guys would try to do in that situation when the ball is hanging out near the sidelines. I thought 'Tuck' went out there and gave us the … He tried to hit a good ball, and those things happen. It just took an unlucky bounce, it ended up out of bounds, and the drive started at the 40-[yard line]. But you know what? We kind of moved on from it. We didn't bat an eye. We went out, and we kept playing."

I know you don't look too much at the analytics and the rankings and stuff, but you guys are, on paper, one of the best units in the NFL. The Packers, not so much. Do you feel like the opportunity is there for one or two game-changing plays this Sunday? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think every week, when we watch tape, we try to figure out and try to find a competitive advantage against our opponent. Really, it's never about what they look like and what they do. It's about how we execute. If we're executing at a high level … Again, I said it last week, we'll play the kind of football that we want to play, and that's Raven football. Whatever those guys have going on, I know one thing; I know 'Moe' [Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton] – those guys will be ready. Those guys will be fired up, and they'll be ready to play."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

Opening statement: "I hope everybody is doing well. We're getting ready for this Packers team. They play good, complementary football. They've won a lot of games. They're really good in all three phases. It's going to be on us on offense to really execute this week. I can go into that and go on and on, but it's definitely something where we'd like to possess the ball as much as possible. But really, when you look at their defense, they're a really sound, well-coached unit. They have a real impact player on the inside, some real impact players on the edges, some good players everywhere and then have been a very opportunistic secondary. I think you guys have probably seen that the past couple of weeks, so we have our work cut out for us. Our guys have a great attitude. I love these guys, and I'm excited to have a great Thursday. Any questions?"

With QB Lamar Jackson and his ankle [injury], do you expect him to practice today? (Jamison Hensley) "He's day-to-day right now. He's getting treatment around the clock. He's a good healer, but we'll have to wait and see what the doctors say."

QB Tyler Huntley is running with the first team for the first time. How much improvement do you expect from him against Green Bay? (Todd Karpovich) "We feel really confident about Tyler [Huntley]. Whether he starts the game, or enters the game at some point, we feel really good about him [with] the direction he's going and the development he's shown. I think he's doing a lot of really good things, and we just have to clean up some things. But really, I think everybody believes in him. Lamar [Jackson] has won quite a few games, and Tyler [Huntley] obviously won the Chicago game. I think he's a winner, and everybody believes in him."

When did you first realize at practice that this undrafted kid, QB Tyler Huntley, can really do this? (Pete Gilbert) "You know, [it was] really early on – really early on. I just kind of noticed him doing some routine things, and I loved his attitude. I loved how his mind worked, and that goes a lot into it, too. It really does. He made a really good first impression. Obviously, as a rookie quarterback coming into the league, you're going to … There are going to be moments, shall we say, and he had them just like anybody else. But we saw him learn from those mistakes and move on, and that's constantly the challenge."

We see guys fall through the cracks as far as the Draft all the time. Is QB Tyler Huntley one of those players where you're kind of like, "How did this guy not get drafted?" (Jamison Hensley) "I was kind of thinking that way when the [2020 NFL] Draft was taking place and when it just ended. But everybody is looking for their own style of player, and he was a really good fit for us."

I know coaching staffs and coordinators are often crucial in the undrafted free agent process with selling things and getting to know guys. Did you have any role in getting QB Tyler Huntley here as an undrafted free agent? Because I'm sure he had other options. (Jeff Zrebiec) "I spoke with him. [Quarterbacks coach] James Urban spoke with him quite a bit. Our scouting department, everybody worked together, really, to show him the opportunity that he had here. Opportunity is what it's all about. Everybody doesn't take advantage of their opportunity, but he certainly has – that's the key in pro football."

Going back to Sunday, [on] the fourth-down play, obviously, there was a free runner, and DE Myles Garrett was coming around the corner. How did that play out? Obviously, you gave WR Rashod Bateman an opportunity to make a play, and their guy made a good play. (Jeff Zrebiec) "Rashod [Bateman] did a good job. There was … The play really didn't play out the way we envisioned it, and that's something we have to get corrected. None of us were really happy about the outcome there."

Going forward with the uncertainty of QB Lamar Jackson and the potential of QB Tyler Huntley playing … I know they're similar quarterbacks, but do you have 'Playbook A' and 'Playbook B' for them? How do you [prepare] when you don't know which quarterback you're going with? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, that's pretty interesting. There are definitely some subtleties – very similar, but some subtle differences. The Chicago game was a great instance, that was like 90 minutes before. So, you start shuffling your papers a little bit when that happens, but it happens in the course of the game, too. So, it's vital to be out here in practice with them, and we've had plenty of opportunity with Tyler [Huntley] to really get a feel for what he likes and what direction we want to go. So, I think we've had ample opportunity for that with him; we've been very fortunate in that regard."

You mentioned taking advantage of opportunity. When you look at WR Rashod Bateman in the Pittsburgh game, he didn't have a catch, but he stayed ready. Then the next week, he has a career-day. What does that say about him to you as a rookie? (Pete Gilbert) "I really think he's coming on. Missing training camp and whatnot, he was behind the eight ball, and really, this is kind of … He's just kind of getting into the beginning of the season for him from a timeline standpoint. I really like where he's coming. Statistically, he didn't show up on the stat sheet in the Pittsburgh game, but he sure did last week. That's what it is, it's opportunities. As a receiver, you really can't control if somebody is throwing you the ball, but you can get open, do your job consistently down-in and down-out. He had some great opportunities last weekend and really took advantage of them – and that's what we expect from him."

We've talked about how much FB Patrick Ricard does for this offense and how much he's played. How challenging was that to have to adjust with the knee injury cropping up so late in the week and then ultimately not having him as it relates to your gameplan? (Luke Jones) "Yes, it definitely changed things a little bit. It did, but we adjusted accordingly. It was a late thing in the week. Those things happen. You'd rather have it happen late in the week than on the second play. So, in that regard, we had a little forewarning that the possibility existed. We really didn't know until about two hours before, though."

Is it particularly hard when you don't have either FB Patrick Ricard or TE Nick Boyle? Does it sort of change the nature of the offense? (Childs Walker) "It does, it definitely changes some things. Especially players like those guys, when you take them out of the equation, you really aren't going to do the same stuff that you would with them in there. It definitely does to a certain extent. Now, you can't just invent a new offense all of a sudden, because that would scramble everybody's brains. But we definitely have directions we can go when things like that happen. I learned that the hard way one year when I was a young coordinator. I had all my eggs in a basket, and then on one play, two guys went down. Now, all of a sudden, I'm looking at my call sheet and I just see everything falling off the page. I said to myself, 'Never again.'" (Reporter: "How did that game turn out?") "Oh, it was not a good one. It was a great learning experience though."

You guys have had a bunch of injuries at tackle and offensive line. How difficult has it been to gameplan around some of the uncertainty and some of the struggles that you've had at offensive tackle? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's just the NFL; you have to understand that things like this are going to happen. You don't blink, and you just try to make the best decision you can and adjust accordingly. I mean, really, when we start every season, I kind of have a talk with myself saying, 'Hey, reminder – all those 11 guys you just practiced with today, they might not be out there every game. So, you better be prepared for that in a lot of different ways.' It tends to happen in bunches, for whatever reason, and this is one of those years. But I love the guys, [and] I love their attitude. We have everything we need to get it done."

How big of a challenge is it … Just in yesterday's practice, I think it was four offensive lineman [not practicing], FB Patrick Ricard is not there and QB Lamar Jackson is not there. How difficult is it to prepare for a game when you have so many guys out from practice? (Jamison Hensley) "It's just part of it. You don't even blink. You just coach the guys that are out there. Afterwards, we get inside and that's when we really, really, really coach the guys off the film that weren't at practice to get them caught up. It is what it is, as they say, and it's our job to make it work."

I know you're not making the final call on it, but is QB Lamar Jackson's status something that could go down to Sunday morning? Or in your mind, will you guys have a good idea by Saturday walk-through, or something? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's a hard one. I think it could go down to the wire."

Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

Opening statement:"Sorry about being late, sincerely. We're playing a pretty good quarterback this week, so we had a little extra walk-through time today. So, to start it all off with last week: I was really proud of the resiliency of the defense and how they played the entire game. And moving forward, I think we've just got to keep challenging ourselves to keep playing at that tempo and with that spirit, and I think we'll like where we're at in the end. With that, I'll open it up to questions."

The consistency over the past five, six games now – what do you think has been the key to that? (Jamison Hensley)"I think it's everything that I've talked about when there's been a breakdown. I think it's better communication – first and foremost – and just execution, our eyes are right, our angles are right, and I think that's where we've shown improvement. And the No. 1 thing is tackling is improved."

When you're facing a guy like QB Aaron Rodgers, you're going to gameplan, but he's still going to make plays against you. Do you sort of minimize the damage he can do against you? (Todd Karpovich)"I think it's just handle the series of events. We continue to talk about that. We've talked about that for the last four years. This is one of those quarterbacks … Just like the players want to talk about [Michael] Jordan, LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant] – whatever order you want to put it in – I think that with [Peyton] Manning, [Aaron] Rodgers, [Drew] Brees, they're on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks in this league. It's just one of those things; you've got to know that he's going to make plays. It's part of this league. I have nothing but respect for this league and for what he's done in this league. And it's his offense. It's definitely his offense, and he runs it, and he runs it really well."

You know how good he is. Is there something – whether it's rush discipline or something – that you have to particularly focus on when you play a guy of that caliber? (Jeff Zrebiec)"You have to concentrate on every discipline that you have, facing him, because if you don't, he'll find it. I mean, it's a very good question, but it's one of those things that … Whatever happens, just go play the next play, and I think that that's worked really well for us. So, he'll find whatever weakness, or whatever it is, he finds it. There's no one that finds it better and faster than he does."

All the things you were saying about the quarterback [Aaron Rodgers], could you also say about their No. 1 wide receiver [Davante Adams]? (Childs Walker)"Oh, yes, yes. What was it; [Robert] De Niro and [Martin] Scorsese – the combination? That's what those two are. I mean, it's unbelievable – those two – how they work together. They just look at each other and know what they're doing, and you see it time after time."

Talking about forgetting the last play and moving on to the next play, CB Chris Westry seemed to really do that pretty well last week. He had a tough pass interference call, but he moved on and played. For a guy who came in with such little experience, how about the way he stepped up for you? (Pete Gilbert)"He did a tremendous job throughout the game, and he tackled really well. I think that when you have that philosophy of play the next play … Because I always tell them, I haven't seen yet, [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell get on the phone and say, 'Hey, Wink is mad. He thought that was offensive pass interference. Let's hold things and look at it here. Maybe he is …' No. You've just got to go play the next play." (Reporter: "Holding out hope for that, though?") "No, I don't think that's ever going to happen. (laughter) It's realistic. That's why you play the way you play – is because it doesn't make sense. Just play the next play, and that's the way you've got to attack it."

I'm not trying to get you fined here … (Martindale: "That means you're trying to get my fined, Jamison [Hensley]) (laughter) The penalty is so subjective. What do you tell your cornerbacks as to how to actually play without getting penalized? (Jamison Hensley)"Keep playing, keep playing. That's all you do – keep playing. Be aggressive, keep playing. You all saw it, and like I said, it's one of those things that … That's why I say you've got to keep your composure as a play caller and as a coach, because you start the fire if they see you going crazy on the sidelines, and it really doesn't help anybody. You've got to see what the next personnel is coming on the field and everything else to get ready to just play the next play, and that's the way it's always been. [That's] our philosophy with it."

OLB Justin Houston had said yesterday that the key for this game is really shutting down their run game. Do you see that as being a factor – making them one-dimensional? (Todd Karpovich)"Yes, I think everybody knows here that we take great pride in shutting down the run, and I think that's still the No. 1 goal, and then after that is make sure No. 12 [Aaron Rodgers] is soar when he leaves the game, at the end of the game. I think that that's always been our philosophy; that will continue to be our philosophy – is stop the run, hit quarterback however hard, legally, as you can – and that's the way we're going to attack this one."

I know he's only practiced once this week, but from a personnel standpoint, is it nice to have S Tony Jefferson back? (Jeff Zrebiec)"Oh, it's great. Any time you get a guy back … And he was part of the No. 1 defense we had here a few years back and unfortunately got hurt the next year. I love his spirit. I love his attitude. Really, like, I told him yesterday … Because you're thinking about the Green Bay Packers, and then he was out there on the scout team defense, and his number has changed. So, I told him this this morning when I saw him in the weight room; I'm like, 'I looked out there and said who is [No.] 31? He's moving pretty good! (laughter) And then I'm like, Oh, yeah, it's T.J.' So, yes, we're really excited about having him back."

You guys have just one sack over the last two games. Is that one of those things where the stat is not reflective of the work that your guys are doing, or do they need to do something else to get home more? (Childs Walker)"No, I think that when you just look at it … And we've already talked about sacks; I'm not going to beat that horse. But just like, Cleveland; we knew they were going to seven-man protect, so instead of six-man protection, they went seven-man protection, which is max protection, and we adjusted accordingly. So, it's four against seven; you might get one every now and then, but it's tough sledding for those guys up front, but they're also only sending three guys out on their routes."

OLB Tyus Bowser

On having his own customized practice jersey at last Friday's practice and if you have to reach a certain level of veteran status to have a customized practice jersey: "I believe so. The guys that I know that do have it have been the ones that make plays who are vets and who are those guys on the team. So, I feel like I've reached that level of respect around the organization to be able to have my own name and number on the back. So, it's nice."

On if there was a play that made him realize he was deserving of a custom practice jersey: "No, not really. I'm really just taking it a year at a time, continuing to prove myself each and every year, gain the respect of the guys on the team and upstairs, and really just go out there and make plays. I've been doing that, and it's been showing. I just work my tail off to be able to be in that position. So, it's great to be able to wear my own little number that I enjoy wearing and my little customized name on the back."

On the mindset in trying to contain Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "Really, it's just trying to get to him – it's as simple as that. We have the guys for it, and we're just trying to figure out ways to get him off his mark and just try to continue to bring pressure up on him. Of course, we already know who he is and that he's going to make plays, but we just are going to try to limit those as much as we can."

On how the defense adjusted for the second half of the Browns game: "It simply was just keeping the game simple for us. That's just going out there and doing our job, playing hard, communicating, and honestly, just being there for each other. We understand the situation, and we were behind a lot. Really, the focal point was just going out there and taking it one play at a time and just focusing on that. Whatever happens, happens, but what we could do to control our part was just going out there, taking it a play at a time and giving our offense the opportunity to go out there and make plays to help us get back in the game."