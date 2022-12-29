Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12/29)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening statement: "Good to see everyone. [I] hope everyone's doing well, hope you guys all had a great Christmas. Thinking about this week, there's really not much more to be said: it's Pittsburgh Steelers week. I think everyone understands what that means around here. For our guys, we're just looking forward to going out and really trying to put our best football game together. That's really all we can ask for, [to] get our guys ready to play. The game speaks for itself, so I think giving them a little message, or whatever, here and there. These guys are going to be ready to play – both teams – because of the nature and the rivalry of the game. What questions do you have?"

Did WR James Proche II go back to the punt returner role without any real friction? (Jonas Shaffer) "It was pretty easy for James [Proche II]. When James first got here – if you guys all remember – he was our Day One punt returner. So, he comes out to practice every day, he still works at it. We have as many guys as we can ready to handle that role. I thought James came in and he did a good job, but I knew James would do a good job because he did a good job when he was back there in 2020."

You've had a couple field goals blocked in the past few games. Is that a function of them being longer kicks, or is the blocking not quite where you need it to be? (Noah Trister) "That's a great question. I think last week when we talked about it, I think the Cleveland kick was really a function of weather played a little bit into it. I think this week, we just totally didn't execute fundamentally from a blocking standpoint. Other than that, our guys are in a good spot, but we understand that [on] that play, we have to … We need all 11 guys. It's not just the kick, although the weather sometimes will play a factor. We have to go out, and all 11 guys have to execute their jobs."

When you say the weather, do you want to keep the ball lower on kicks because of the wind? (Noah Trister) "I think as you go into it, if the wind is blowing in [Justin Tucker's] face, and it's a longer field goal – it's 55-plus yards or anything like that – you're going to have to probably drive it a little bit. Then, we have to be spot on with our technique and making sure that those balls don't get blocked."

With it being Steelers week, we know how close these games can be, and special teams could end up having a big impact on this game. Is the attention to detail even more of an emphasis this week? (Cordell Woodland) "I wouldn't say it's a little bit more because I think one of the things we do around here is we really rely on our details in this phase of the game every week. I just think for our guys, just understanding the magnitude of the game – you just said it. These games come down to one possession, whether it be three points, whether it be seven points, whether it just be one point. So, our guys, we just have to understand what we're getting ourselves into. As long as we execute, we'll be fine."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

Opening statement: "Alright, hello everybody. I'd say we've got a big game this week, obviously – night game, Sunday Night game. The last time we were at home on Sunday Night [vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 9, 2022], it was rocking; it was an awesome environment. So, I'm looking forward to that again. With this rivalry, it goes without saying, but, how big of a game it is. So, we're ready to go."

Do you have any fond memories of playing the Steelers over the years? (Kevin Richardson) "Well, winning the last one was big. It put us in a great spot. We've had, obviously, great battles since 2014, and the rivalry goes on before that. You can remember just watching the game growing up and just having such a respect for the rivalry and the type of football that was being played. So, yes, I'd just say, it [goes back] as far as I can remember watching the NFL – absolutely."

QB Kenny Pickett wasn't in the last Ravens-Steelers game for that long, but are the Steelers very different with him there as opposed to QB Mitch Trubisky, or are they pretty similar? (Childs Walker) "Again, the sample size isn't that big, but I'd say that it's more similar than it is not, and probably … You could have different menus for different quarterbacks. If you're going into a game and expecting a guy like [Kenny] Pickett to play, I would imagine that the menu that they're operating off of is pretty similar once [Mitch] Trubisky went into the game. So, both are really good quarterbacks. [They] operate the offense really well. I'd say they're more similar than not."

Do you feel like you've started to settle in as an NFL defensive play caller? (Kyle Barber) "I feel like the same guy every day. I do what I do on Mondays and Tuesdays, and I can tell you down to just about the minute what I'll be doing for the rest of the week. But I think you're getting a good feel for what our team can and can't do over the course of the year. And then as pieces change, and you add a guy like Roquan Smith, and Kyle [Hamilton] comes into his own a little bit, it starts to put things into focus for you."

What have you seen from WR George Pickens on film, and do you feel like he's progressed into a premier threat? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, he [George Pickens] is a really good player. He's a guy that we have to account for at all times. Up until last game, [he] was doing most of his damage on the outside, on 50-50 go-balls and kind of all of the routes that come off of that. So, you can see his game start to diversify and evolve as it goes. He's a great a player, but we'll account for him wherever he's at."

How have you seen S Kyle Hamilton progress throughout the year? (Jamison Hensley) "So, when Kyle [Hamilton] got here, we just put him at safety and tried to get him to get his feet wet there and just try to master one position. And then as the season went, and our roster came into focus, where he would be … [He] started out at safety, [and] he was doing some good things, but we decided to leave Chuck [Clark] there for the majority of the time. He started to find a good role at dime and nickel in certain situations. And then adding Roquan [Smith] … I can see he's kind of finding a place there at nickel and sometimes at dime [and] a little bit of safety. So, I think [it was] just finding a home for him where he's comfortable and fits his skillset. And then to his credit, like I've mentioned before, just being able to handle the adversity at the beginning of the season and just keep attacking every day and having the humility to realize there are things he needed to learn, and he did those things. So, I think he's on a great track. He's going to have a great career."

On an elementary level, what's the difference between playing a nickel spot and playing a dime spot? (Jonas Shaffer) "Well, for us, our nickel aligns a passing strength, and the dime would normally go away. Now, there are certain calls where they would align together, but in general, one is right at the strength of the formation, while one is to the weak side, per se."

Is there anything in particular that is making the defense so effective in the red zone? (Noah Trister) "It's been great to get stops down there. Those are huge, and they're going to become bigger situations as these games start to mean more over the course of the season. But I'm just proud of the guys. Really, it's a mentality once you get down there. Man, any time the ball is inside the 20[-yard line], the reason it got down there is probably not a good reason, however you whittle it down. So, it's about staying mentally tough and staying poised. Things happen faster down there, so you have to have a great understanding of what we're asking the guys to do on a per-play basis, what their offense likes to do, and be on the same page and communicate. So, I'm just proud of how we respond in those situations to be able to get stops when we needed to."

Is there a little self-fulfilling prophecy when it comes to that? You've been good in the red zone all year, and then when you get in that situation later in the year, you're like, "Hey, we're a good red zone defense." Do you sense that from your guys? (Ryan Mink) "Maybe. Any time … The way you get confidence is by doing things and having success at doing things, no matter what it is. So, you can slide red zone into that, I suppose – yes."

Does your schedule for the rest of the week include watching Michigan [on Saturday in the College Football Playoff]? (Jonas Shaffer) (laughter) "4 o'clock. I'll be watching." (laughter)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG ROMAN

Opening statement: "I hope everybody had a great holiday, and I hope everybody has a festive and productive new year. January 1, Steelers-Ravens, Sunday Night Football at the Bank [M&T Bank Stadium]. Not much else needs to be said, really. It's quite a rivalry, and we have a lot of respect for them. We're really working hard on ourselves right now, but we're looking to the challenge. These guys have a lot of great players [and] they play well as a defense. You can see they've been giving people fits, so we're really looking forward to the challenge. [We] can't wait to get out there, but we still have some hay to be put in the barn yet. So, any questions?"

You guys had a lot of success on the ground against the Steelers in your last game. When you watch the film, what really worked for you guys in that one? (Cordell Woodland) "I think there have been three or four games this year where we said, 'We're going to go in, and we're going to try to get these guys running around a little bit, throw the ball around a little bit, do some different things and then try to set in on the run game, the big guys, all that.' So, I felt like the players really executed well. We were able to stay on the field for extended periods of time, and [it] really just kind of game down to execution. This game will be different I'm sure, so they'll make different plans, we'll make different plans, and whoever plays better for those three hours will win."

Apparently, in your last game against Atlanta, you became just the second team since 2013 to go a whole game without running any snaps with 11 personnel. Is your 'medieval offense' becoming even more medieval? (Childs Walker) "First off, you take the conditions of the game the other day; windy, five degrees, et cetera. So, I think just the fact that the players were able to get that going and really make it productive is why we stuck with it so much. If it hadn't been working, we definitely would have gone in a different direction. The wind was definitely a factor in that game. I'll tell you what, though: we have a pretty diverse group of tight ends, and they can do a lot of different things well. There's a lot of them, and they're all capable in different ways. So, they've been probably presenting some issues that teams normally don't have to deal with with that group. So, we'll see where it goes."

In your preseason planning, with the tight ends and running backs you had, did you know that you wanted to move away from the more spread stuff you guys were doing last year? (Jonas Shaffer) "Not really. We still have that; we still have the capacity to do it. We kind of found a little niche, and it's working. Things are cyclical; I'm sure we'll come back around to that in the near future, maybe sooner than you thought. Again, I think you kind of plan for everything, but [Rashod] Bateman, him not being there, et cetera. We didn't throw the ball a whole lot the other day, but the guys made some huge, impactful plays in the game. Sammy Watkins made a huge play, Mark [Andrews] made a huge play, and then Demarcus Robinson made that huge touchdown catch for us. I think a lot of different things are on the table as far as what we can or will do."

How much has QB Lamar Jackson been able to remain engaged with what you're doing each week mentally and just being a resource for QB Tyler Huntley? (Luke Jones) "He's definitely engaged. He and 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] are really tight. So, during the game, or prior to the game, he's definitely giving his feedback and insight. With our backup quarterbacks, we've been able to go 3-1, so I'm sure Lamar [Jackson] in his own way is really contributing to that. So, I think he's a great teammate though to those guys. They take a lot of pride with each other, and they root for each other."

We haven't seen QB Lamar Jackson much the past few weeks, how is he doing? (Jamison Hensley) "Lamar [Jackson] is doing well. He's working hard, getting his rehab done. The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, [we'd] love to get some work in before then, but you can't rush mother nature. We have to make sure he's right at the same time. So, we're not the only team dealing with it, or have dealt with it this season. You don't blink, you just keep moving, and we'll try to get him out there as soon as we can."

Last year, it was thought that RB J.K. Dobbins would be a lot more involved in the pass game before he got injured. Are there still plans to give him a bigger role in the pass game? (Cordell Woodland) "It's funny, we were just meeting on a situational thing today, and we were talking about that. Yes, I definitely think we want to get him involved. The biggest thing for him right now though is some of the core attributes of his position – running, pass protection. Then, we'll mix in that other stuff as we go, but really with him on his way back, let's take it step by step, if that makes sense."

Have you had an offensive line like this before where it seems like everyone can pull and move very well? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I've had one similar out in San Francisco. These guys are doing a great job. They have a lot of fun with it, they're taking ownership in it. I think there's an identity there. We're doing some things that we're kind of working through because I really hadn't seen anybody do it before and we're trying to figure it out as we go. Every week it evolves, different little keys, different things. It's a real credit to those guys; they're really bought in. The one thing I can tell you is this: you can draw up all those plays, but if you can't have people that can block them, if you don't have guys that can actually do it, they're not going to work. The fact that they're able to do that is kind of why we've gravitated in that direction."

Do you think that T Morgan Moses' progression over the second half of the season is just him getting more and more comfortable? (Jonas Shaffer) "Definitely, definitely. We have a pretty extensive system. For a guy coming in, it's a little bit like, 'Woah,' not that he did that, but there's a natural evolution in getting comfortable with everything and being able to make the adjustments on the fly, that type of thing. I think what you said is exactly true."