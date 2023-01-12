Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Wild-Card Week at Cincinnati Bengals (1/12)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR CHRIS HORTON

Opening statement:"Good to see everyone; [I] hope everyone's doing well today. [It's a] quick turn around; we get to play Cincinnati again. I know our guys will be fired up, and we'll be ready to go. What questions do you guys have?"

We haven't seen LS Nick Moore at practice this week. What can you tell us about the plan for the long snapper position if he's not available? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"[I] really haven't thought that far. I think he's going to be fine, but if it does come down to that, we definitely will have a plan in place."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MIKE MACDONALD

Opening Statement: "I don't have much [for an opening statement], but I'll take any questions."

The Bengals said they held some things back offensively. How much did you coach and call plays, too, taking into account that you could play them a week later? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Would you believe anything that I told you? (laughter) We were trying to win the game, obviously, and we had things at stake. We've never played anybody back to back before, so that process was new to me. But we definitely have a strategy involved on how we wanted to play the game, with the realistic possibility of playing [them] again. And then we definitely have a plan for the game, but you're never sure how it really pans out, and as the game starts to unfold, you go in certain directions. So, any time you have a gameplan, there's things that you don't necessarily get to that you were planning on getting to that you could have, or there's some things that you had in store that you were thinking about saving that could lead into the second game. So, I think it's probably more to do about it than actual in terms of what you had in store."

What did OLB David Ojabo show you with his first extensive action? (Ryan Mink) "I was proud to see [David Ojabo] go out there and play hard, play fast. It shows he belongs, shows he has a role and can help us win."

Regardless of what plays were called, is there a benefit for your players seeing the Bengals' top guys last week? (Noah Trister) "Yes, I'd say so. Obviously, all their guys did play; it's not like they weren't playing their guys. But just to see how fast the ball comes out, how well [Joe Burrow] moves in the pocket, how they're blocking certain things – that's definitely valuable."

How much are you looking forward to having CB Marcus Peters back and the emotional lift and leadership he brings? (Luke Jones) "Oh, yes. We'll see where it goes. Marcus [Peters] has been a big part of what we've been doing, no matter what his role has been, throughout the whole season. Shoot, he sits right in front of me in defensive team meetings, and he's a guy that brings a lot of energy. So, when he's out there, and when he's with the guys, it definitely brings a boost to the team."

What's it like now knowing that ILB Roquan Smith is going to be here for the next five years? (Kyle Barber) "Oh, yes, it's a great feeling, man. I just feel like I got a lot smarter yesterday. But yes, I'm obviously happy for him [Roquan Smith], proud of him [for] how he's come in and his relationship with the guys, with the rest of the coaches, everybody in the building. It's a big blessing to be able to know that we're going to have him here for the long haul. And we expect big things out of him, but it's going to be a fun journey that we'll hopefully have together for a long time."

Do you feel that your defense is putting it all together right now heading into the playoffs? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, the message, really, throughout … As you're building the defense, and you're building your team, starting in the spring, working through the summer, training camp, a lot of the message was a lot about trajectory, that we're making sure we're on the right path, that we're doing the right things, the we're focusing on the process – those sort of things. But now the message, over the course of the last month is, 'Hey, it's time; it's time to go.' So, now it's time."

Would you say that this is about as healthy and full of a complement of top players that you've had almost since the start of the season? (Adam Kilgore) "I can't … Guys like Michael Pierce come to mind; Kyle Fuller, [who's] been in the building. Those are big pieces that we were counting on, [and] we've had to shift from missing those guys. But when people go down, that's opportunities for guys like Kyle Hamilton to play more in the slot and things like that. So, you never know how it would have shaken out if those guys would have been around. But we have the guys we've got, and we're going to war with them."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG ROMAN

Opening statement:"How's everyone doing? It's great to be in the playoffs, and now [we are] looking forward to this game against the Bengals. Guys are hard at work. It's a really good defense – a good veteran group. We just played them, so it's a pretty unique circumstance. Right now, we're kind of in a situational day; we'll move down into the red zone tomorrow, but we have a lot of work to do from now until the game. Any questions?"

We saw QB Tyler Huntley was back throwing at practice today. How did he look throwing the ball to you? _(Jamison Hensley) _"He looked good. He's progressing. It's day to day, but [he's] making progress. [We'll] take stock on it every day."

How challenging has it been to maximize practice reps when you've had so much unrest at quarterback? _(Luke Jones) _"It just comes with the territory. We're not the first team to have to deal with that, and it's just something you deal with. You don't blink, you just keep going, and you try to adjust as you go. It's been a very fluid situation, and it probably will be up until game time, but you really don't even pay attention to it. It's 'Next Man up,' and you coach who's there and away we go."

Do you have to have almost parallel gameplans based on the quarterback's different strengths, or are they close enough that it's just plug and play? _(Adam Kilgore) _"You're definitely going to lean one way or another on some calls for sure, but you don't want to have two gameplans going because everybody else has to learn them, too. So, you kind of build a gameplan where you can lean this way or that way based on each guy, who's in there."

When we talked to QB Anthony Brown after the game, he was very disappointed with the turnovers in the first half, but he felt like he settled in during the second half. How do you think he did after he did settle in? _(Childs Walker) _"I thought he did really well. He was very productive once he settled in. Certainly, [there were] a lot of plays we can do better. I don't know if we had 72 plays or whatnot, but for him, that's priceless experience. You could go to practice all day, and it's just not the same. So, [I] thought he did pretty darn good once he got settled in, but it's a 60-minute game, and some of those mistakes early really cost us. [I] love how he hung in there, played tough, mentally tough, battled back. We have to clean up some things, and we're right there in that game."

Your running game has been near the top of the NFL the last few years, including this year. Is there another level even that this running game can potentially reach? _(Noah Trister) _"You'd like to think so. I look at everything as a week-to-week situation. So, just because you ran the ball good the last five weeks doesn't mean you're going to run it good this week; that's how I look at it. Really in every phase of this thing, you're constantly trying to push the envelope and get better and look for the next thing that's coming that's going to stop it. As an offensive coach, you know what can stop a play, and you're saying to yourself, 'Well, if they do this, then I'm probably going to have to change gears, shift gears a little bit.' So, that's always around the corner in the NFL; it's an endless amount of scheme."

How encouraging is it to have T Ronnie Stanley back and healthy after the injuries that he's dealt with? _(Corey McLaughlin) _"It's tremendous; it makes a big difference. Anytime you can have five linemen out there that you don't have to worry about, that's a huge deal – just ask a lot of teams – run and passing game. It can really affect it. So, we just have to get ready and play our best football this Sunday."

What about what you ask of your offensive guards and tackles as far as how much pulling they do? _(Corey McLaughlin) _"I think the zone scheme was in vogue for a while. Everybody drank the Kool-Aid on that, and then it started to go away, and something else became big. Gap schemes now kind of rule the league. We do a lot of different, unique gap schemes I guess, but things are cyclical. Specifically though, our guards and tackles do more pulling than anybody – to your point – and I think they do a really good job of it. There's definitely some things that we're looking to improve on in that area this coming Sunday."

You've coached a lot of productive runners. What do you most enjoy about RB J.K. Dobbins run the ball from a stylistic standpoint? _(Childs Walker) _"I love J.K. [Dobbins]'s passion for the game, number one, and he runs that way. When I see a runner, I want to be inspired by a running back, and I want to see passion, and fury and relentlessness – and smart, too – not unchained, but smart. I think he's really developing vision maturity, but he definitely has a lot of dog in him, in a good way. He loves ball; he wants to get after it, and I think he runs with that style."

Do you get the sense that it was tough for RB J.K. Dobbins to sit out last week? _(Ryan Mink) _"Yes, I think so. I think so. I think it was for the best, though, all things considered. I definitely don't think he was excited about that."

What is the difference between before he got that knee scope done to now? (Corey McLaughlin) "There's quite a difference. It was kind of tough there for a while, but there's still definitely another level. I'm not a doctor, but two years [for] a running back [after an ACL injury] is usually when they come back full."

In your interactions with QB Lamar Jackson, do you get the sense that he's frustrated, or does he try to stay upbeat? How would describe his mindset right now that you've been dealing with? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I think for him – he can speak to that – but he's just working hard rehabbing. We're really focused in on the guys in this gameplan and whatnot. So, I think his full effort [and] motivation right now is to get himself back to full strength."

Is there anything you can do to limit turnovers compared to last week? _(Hayes Gardner) _"You can't turn the ball over like that and expect to have a chance to win the game. I can point out some stuff that happened in the red zone that if we just do it right, we're talking a close game here, even with all those turnovers, but you can't count on that. That's pretty much our third most important thing as we list it offensively. So, we have to play a smarter game. How do you prevent those? Some of those are very easily prevented; they should have never happened."

How would you assess TE Charlie Kolar's performance? _(Kyle Barber) _"I thought it was good. There were some things – rookies. We had four rookies out there a lot during that game at the same time. So, [there are] a lot of things to learn. He's working hard at it. I thought he did some things really well. He was productive in the passing game. I thought he blocked really well for what we asked him to do. That was encouraging. He's shown good hands at practice, and I thought he showed pretty good hands. [He] could have made one other play, but he just has to keep working at it, as all rookies do, but not a bad start."