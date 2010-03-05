Ravens Trade for WR Anquan Boldin





The big-bodied wide receiver Ravens fans have been clamoring for is heading to Baltimore.

It took a third- and fourth-round pick to acquire receiver Anquan Boldin and a fifth-round selection from the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Boldin, 29, will get a three-year contract extension worth $25 million, giving him four years in Baltimore since he is in the last year of his original deal.

"Anquan is a player who makes the tough catches and he is outstanding getting yards after catches," said Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome. "He will also help the running game with his blocking skills. He's a very tough competitor and, with the way he plays with passion, he'll fit right in with the foundation we have for our team."

The three-time Pro Bowler would add one of the NFL's toughest targets for a Ravens offense that acquired deep threat Donte' Stallworth last month. The Ravens have made no secret about their desire to add more weapons around quarterback Joe Flacco , who will enter his third season under Cam Cameron's scheme.

With Derrick Mason and Kelley Washington's current standing as unrestricted free agents, the Ravens could move forward with Boldin, Stallworth and restricted free agent Mark Clayton, who received a second-round tender. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh recently expressed his desire to re-sign Mason, who wants a two-year contract, and the Ravens could still bolster their receiving corps through the draft.

"The Ravens just got better," Harbaugh explained. "Anquan is a significant addition for us. He fits the personality of our team with the hard-nosed, physical way he plays. We love the way he competes. Our fans will enjoy watching him compete and his teammates will be excited to have him with us."

Said Boldin: "I'm definitely excited. For me, I've been hoping for this for a year since I first heard that the Ravens might be interested in me. I even talked with Ray [Lewis] about it a year ago. I really look at this as a great opportunity for me. They love football in Baltimore. I know that from when the Cardinals played there a few years ago. That place was loud, very impressive by the fans. The Ravens play a certain way. They play as hard and as physical as any team in the league, and I want to add to that. I think I play the way they play."

Boldin, 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, notched at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven seasons. In 2009, he hauled in 84 passes for 1,024 yards and four touchdowns as Arizona's No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald.

Entering the league in 2003 as a second-round draft choice out of Florida State, Boldin quickly burst onto the scene with 101 catches for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns. And, he never stopped, as his 586 career catches rank seventh most and his 7,520 receiving yards sixth most in the NFL.

Boldin has battled injuries throughout his career, however. He missed both of the Cardinals' playoff games last year with ankle and knee injuries and sat out four games in 2008 and 2007.

Reportedly, Arizona was asking for first and third-round picks last offseason in exchange for Boldin, who was frustrated over his contract.