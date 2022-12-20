Ravens Tuesday Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good to see everybody; [I] appreciate everyone being here. [We] had a good practice, and we're working hard. What questions do you have?"

You're going up against a familiar face in Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who seemed like he was back at practice today. What do you remember from going against Dean? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I go way back with Dean [Pees]; he was my defensive coordinator my senior year at Miami [University]. [We] kept in touch over the years. I think he's one of the great defensive coordinators in the National Football League; no question about it. Obviously, all the things that we see on tape have his imprint on them, for sure. [Their defense] plays super hard, very physical, very sound, very well-coached defense. So, that will be a challenge for us, and we're looking forward to it, but we understand what a well-coached defense they are."

This is your first look at Falcons QB Desmond Ridder. Do you go back and look at his college tape, or do you have enough of his pro stuff to scout him? _(Todd Karpovich) _"No, we don't really look at the college tape. We have reports, and we saw the college tape in the Draft, but we're looking at their offense, what they've done throughout the course of the season, all the pieces and all the parts of their offense, and then how he fits into it this past week. That's what we go by."

Both teams have run the ball really well this season. What do you see from their rushing attack? _(Ryan Mink) _"Yes, they're downhill. They run the wide zone play. They're kind of along the lines of the Tennessee Titans. [Falcons head] Coach [Arthur] Smith was in that system; that's kind of the system he grew up in. They'll run the wide zone, they'll run the play action off of that, they'll run the boots off of that. [The] drop back passing game is timing; get the ball out quick. Then they have their mixer runs off of that, but that's where it starts."

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson today. Are you still behind the barricade, or did he come out and do any practice? _(Bo Smolka) _"Yes, I'm not commenting on any of that stuff right now this time of year. We're just going to try to get ready for the game, and the guys will be on the injury report. You'll see when the injury report comes out what the statuses are."

It was a stated goal last year about getting the running backs more involved in the passing game before RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins were lost to injury. With both of them back now, is that a goal down the stretch? _(Tim Barbalace) _"We'll see how it plays out. They're involved in the routes, where the ball goes, kind of where it goes in terms of what the quarterback gets, what he sees [and] what the defense plays. Those guys are certainly involved. The backs have been involved in the structure of the passing game all season. So, that's not going to change, and I'd love to see those guys get the ball. Screens are something that we've had some success with this year at times. That's always a possibility, too."

There are officially 10 ways you can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, including some ties and losses. Have you gotten up to speed on what these are? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I did. I got the list; I think 10 is about right when I think of the list. So, like we said yesterday, the only one thing that we know is that we need to win. That's what we need to be responsible for doing, and that means we have to go out and play our best football. We have a very good team coming in, a very determined team coming in who also is fighting for a playoff spot. It's going to be tough conditions; it's going to be a tough opponent and we have to go play our best football. That's what we need to think about on Saturday."

Is there anyone on staff that's designated to keep track of playoff scenarios as they happen? (Jamison Hensley) _"No. _(Reporter: "Nobody on PR either?")I don't know; during the game you mean? (Reporter: No, overall, so at the end of the game you might know.")I'm sure someone will let me know."

You mentioned yesterday possibly needing to think about tie versus win if the game gets to overtime. At what point does that become a factor? _(Noah Trister) _"I think that becomes a factor if we get towards the end of the game, or overtime like that. I'll know already. I have a pretty good idea already right now based on the scenario. We're going to be trying to win the game."

You mentioned the conditions; it's rare that we get a day as cold as it's projected to be here. Are you doing anything extra this week at practice to get ready for that? (Childs Walker) _"We could lock everybody in the freezer or something like that for 10 minutes? _(laughter)Just practice outside."

TE MARK ANDREWS

On how the offense tries to turn things around when things aren't working as they'd like:"I think it's just keep on fighting; keeping on working. I know there's a lot of outside noise, and for us it's coming in here and working. We're very good at that; there are a lot of hungry people in this building, and I know that we have an incredible team. We have coaches that really want to win, that are doing everything they can. This is an inspired group, so I'm excited going forward. We're going to bring it every game no matter what, and that's all I can say about that."

On there being heat on the offensive coaching staff and if he still has full faith in them:"It's never been a question. For us, there's no question in this building what's going on, that people in this building are doing everything they can to win games and be at their best and put us in the best situation. So, we have full trust, and again, this is going to be a fired-up group. This is too good of a team to take a game off or not to play our best. So, that's what we're working towards, is building each and every game, each and every week, each and every day, each and every practice, is to be the best that we can be."

On how much the team rallies around outside noise to prove the critics wrong:"I don't give a [crap], to be honest. I don't give a [crap], but if someone wants to take that and use it as fuel, that's fine. I have a chip on my shoulder either way."

On the possibility of clinching a playoff spot this week and if that's motivation:"Like I said, everything that we want [and] everything that we can do is still ahead of us. There's no like, 'Poor me.' There's none of that in this building; that's all outside noise. We're fired up [and] we're going to be ready to go. Everything's in front of us, so be ready."

S MARCUS WILLIAMS

On the difficulties of working back from his wrist injury: "I wouldn't say it's difficult; it's just a one-day-at-a-time process. Everybody goes through something, and I just had to go through that. You see me back out there, and it doesn't look like I lost a beat. But I'm happy to be back, and I'm just enjoying being back and getting ready for the next game."

On making the interception in Pittsburgh with a brace on his wrist: "I did a lot of training with the trainer – [assistant certified athletic trainer] Collin [Francis] – and he got me right day in and day out to catch the ball. So, it's really nothing new to me – catching the ball. I've got a brace on now, so I guess it could be a little more difficult, but at the end of the day, I've just got to do what I've got to do to make the plays."

On defending a Falcons offense that takes deep shots: "We've just got to do our job and just eliminate those explosive plays, eliminate the deep shot. For us, especially, keep the top on the defense, as safeties and DBs [defensive backs], and we rush the quarterback, get after him, and he throws it up, and we take the ball away."

On how important takeaways will be for the defense down the stretch: "Takeaways are important to every team, but for us, we emphasize it every week – taking the ball over. It gives us an advantage. So, we just need to attack the ball this week, get some more takeaways and get our offense the ball back so we can get in the end zone."

On if there is a difference in preparation when facing a young quarterback like Falcons QB Desmond Ridder: "I think you just go into every game with the same mindset, same mentality. You prepare as if he's been in the league for a long time. You never want to second guess somebody, because they could come out and light you up. So, you've got to go in and you've got to prepare the same way you're preparing for a 15-year vet as a rookie."

On playing the rest of the half in a game in which he hurt his wrist on the first play: "I guess you could say that's not impossible, because I did it. (laughter) I got hurt, [but] I just kept fighting through it. Everybody faces adversity in their life and even on the field. And for me, I just saw it like, 'Shoot, a little bit of pain is not going to affect me going out there and doing what I have to do to make plays or to be out there and do my job.' So, I just felt like I could continue to go in there and continue to do my job, and if I needed to come out – if it was that serious – at halftime, I would. So, we saw it at halftime, and I just … It is what it is."

On if he knew he suffered a significant wrist injury right away: "I don't know. I have aches and pains all the time, but I just keep fighting through them. I really don't usually [think], 'Oh, I'm super hurt.' If I can still walk, I feel like I'm still good. So, that was my mindset."

On if he expects to wear the wrist brace for the rest of the season: "Yes, I'll wear it. I'll wear it and make sure that I'm completely healed up. I'll wear it for however long I need to, because that's not an injury to play with. So, I'll wear it until I feel comfortable not wearing it anymore."

On if he forgets that he's wearing it during a game: "I don't think about it. No, I don't think about it. I just go in and act like it's not there – just go play and make plays."

On if he's aware of the 10 playoff scenarios for the Ravens to clinch this week: "We've just got to win this game and worry about this game. I don't worry about anything else. If you take care of what you've got to take care of – win the game – everything else will fall into place."

On if the possibility of clinching a playoff spot creates extra motivation: "Every game is a playoff game."

DT JUSTIN MADUBUIKE

On what stands out about Atlanta's running game: "Yes, they have some great runners, they run hard, they're really physical, [and] up front, they're physical, as well. So, it's a good challenge for us as a defense to test our will and definitely get that taste out of our mouth from last week. We all wanted to win, but we came up short, so we're just trying to get back to the drawing board and just get better in practice."

On being successful against other wide-zone heavy rushing attacks this season: "We have the guys for the job. I feel like everybody on our defensive line, I believe in them, they believe in me, and we believe in each other. So, all we've got to do is just execute and just do our job – just do our one-eleventh – and we'll put ourselves in position to win."

On the coldest game he's ever played in: "Ever? Man, I don't know. But I've been in some pretty cold games, especially being in the NFL now. I remember my rookie year, when we played the Bills in the playoffs, that was pretty cold – I can remember. I don't know exactly, but that was one of them that was pretty cold."

On what stands out to him about DT Broderick Washington: "'Broddy' [Broderick Washington] has been balling. He's a guy that knows just about everything about the opponent that we're about to face, like KGB and stuff like that. He's a great teammate, a great brother. I love playing with him."

On DE Calais Campbell dealing with a knee injury and how the defensive line will rally if he's not able to play:"He's going to get back, and we're all ballers. We all do our job on Sundays and stuff like that. So, he's a great guy and a great player that's down right now, but we know we have his back and we're going to execute for him on Saturday."