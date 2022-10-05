Ravens Wednesday Transcripts: Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10/5)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement: "OK, good to see everybody; I appreciate you guys being here. [I] just want to pass our condolences on to the Carroll family and to Suzanne Carroll on the passing of Eddie Carroll, one of the all-time great Ravens. He was the equipment man here when I got here for many years, and then before that with the Ravens and before that with the Browns. He was an iconic figure, much loved by the players, and the coaches and by the organization. So, rest in peace, Ed Carroll. What questions do you have?"

Does it feel weird for your first division game to be coming in Week 5? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It doesn't really matter. It's an important game, obviously, against a very good team, a division rival. It's going to be Sunday Night Football. All those things factor in."

We saw RB Gus Edwards out there at his first practice today. What did you see from him today? _(Kyle Barber) _"Gus [Edwards] was at practice today; Gus looked good. He's out there, he's done a really good job with his rehab, he's worked really hard. He had a good day. So, it's obviously just the first day back in quite a long time; we're going to have to see where it goes, but it was certainly a good start."

What have you seen from the Bengals pass rush, including DE Trey Hendrickson who had a good game against you last year? _(Todd Karpovich) _"No doubt, and [Sam] Hubbard, too. They blitz a little bit; they have a heck of a pass rush. [Trey] Hendrickson is kind of the bell cow pass rusher over there. I never sleep on [No.] 94 [Sam Hubbard] on the other side either, or the inside guys, but he's kind of developed into one of those guys that you have to take extra special note of in this league, for sure."

There were so many players missing during the second game versus Cincinnati last year, but what lessons do you take from those two games? _(Bo Smolka) _"We look at the tape; we see how they played their defenses, what calls they used against us based on who our players were in the game, and you just try to kind of put a gameplan together for this game based on what you've seen this year, who they're playing with … [It's] pretty much the same players. They have returning starters on both sides of the ball, they stayed healthy for two years now, so there's a lot of carry-over for them in terms of watching the tape."

How do you slow down QB Joe Burrow, who threw for almost 1,000 yards against you in two games last year? _(Todd Karpovich) _"He's the same guy; obviously he's an AFC championship quarterback. They do what they do with him so well. They built the offense really well around what he does well. It's not just getting the ball out quick and on time, it's not just reading coverage; he can hold the ball, he can move in the pocket – they do the play action stuff as well – he's tough to get down in the pocket. All those things are kind of staples to his game, and I see him doing it just like he's been doing it."

What have you seen from the team as far as moving forward from the Bills game? _(Cordell Woodland) _"I feel like we got out there and had a good day today. They were into it yesterday, they're into it today, they're focused. You have to be that way in this league. It's a close loss against a good team. Those are going to happen in the National Football League. We have to win some close games; we have to hold onto leads. That's something that we'll obviously be thinking about the next time we get in that situation; we practice that. Really, it's just trying to improve every single day, be the best we can be, and go out and compete and fight and let the chips fall."

In terms of WR Rashod Bateman being day-to-day, is WR James Proche II a guy whose health is in a better spot where he can be more of a contributor? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"I would say so; he looks good. He's 100 percent right now. I would say James [Proche II] is ready to go. All those guys behind 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] are. We'll just see how it shakes out with 'Bate' over the course of the week."

Do you think there is a possibility for WR Rashod Bateman to play on Sunday? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I'm hopeful, yes. It's a day-to-day-type thing. That's the way he described it to me, so we'll see."

Were you giving RB J.K. Dobbins a break today? _(Jeff Zrebiec) _"Yes, we've been giving J.K. [Dobbins] the Wednesdays [as rest] of late, so that's where he's at."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On his excitement to play in primetime on Sunday Night Football:"I don't know; it's another game. That's all [it is] to me, just a regular game."

On what kind of atmosphere he expects playing a division opponent at home for the first time this season, and how much he wants to get a win for the fans:"We need to get our first victory at home; we took two 'L's' at home, that's something that rarely happens here, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking. The Bank [M&T Bank Stadium] is going to be rocking, I know the fans are looking forward to us getting back on the right track, and so am I."

On if it is important for the team to re-establish home dominance:"Absolutely, because the fans are paying their money to see us go out there and perform the right way, go out there and get 'W's' for them, not just us. Of course, I feel some way, I feel some way about that, and I feel like the team does, too."

On what the offense needs to do to finish out games:"I wouldn't say what we're not doing; I would just say that we need to keep putting up points, because we're doing that at the beginning of the game. We need to finish drives, if anything. No penalties – I feel like that slowed us down a lot this past weekend. Little things, it's the little details that we're messing up right now, and that's why we're not closing out games."

On if teams are doing a lot of things differently against them in the second half that has been giving them trouble:"No, not really. I feel like we're just getting off the field. We're not putting points up. We probably have a good drive going, and then some BS happens, a turnover, a penalty to slow us down, little things like that, like I said before."

On if the Bills defended TE Mark Andrews particularly well, leading to a quiet game from him:"They were just passing guys off from the linebacker level to the secondary. So, there were smaller windows to get the ball to him, but if we see them again down the line, I feel like it will be different though."

On what getting T Ronnie Stanley back would mean for the offense:"It would mean a lot. It would protect my blindside a little bit more. I'm so used to him being that guy who protects the blindside, but [Daniel] Faalele was doing a great job as well. But it would mean a lot. Our offense gets to go on with 'Guru' [Ronnie Stanley] back on the field, so yes."

On RB Gus Edwards returning to practice and how he looked:"It was wonderful seeing Gus [Edwards] today. He looked like Gus to me. It looked like he's back, 100 percent. [I] just can't wait to see him on the field."

On if the team has talked about having added motivation to beat the Bengals after they were swept last year in lopsided games:"No. We all know what was going on last year, what was going on with us last year, but [there are] no excuses. We're just going to bounce back; we're going to see where we go on Sunday."

On if the Bengals defense presents similar challenges as the Bills defense:"Yes, they have a similar defense in some ways, different coverages, Cover 4, little stuff like that. Little small stuff that the Bills did."

On what he is taking away from last year's game film versus the Bengals with so many different players being back this year:"It wasn't even about the guys sometimes, I feel like our offense, sometimes we would kill ourselves on drives and stuff like that. A little bit last year when we played them when I was out there – because I didn't play the second game – but when I was out there, we were stopping ourselves on drives because there were a lot of plays that we could have made to stay on the field and keep their offense off the field, stuff like that. This year is going to be different I feel; we're just going to have to see Sunday night."

On what the offense is capable of with RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back:"The sky is the limit for our offense with those guys back in the backfield, but we're just going to have to see."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

On if his podcast with T Ronnie Stanley will return once Stanley returns to the field:(laughter)"I don't know. We'll see. I'm looking forward to when he [Ronnie Stanley] gets back out there and [him] doing his thing on the field, though."

On losing five straight home games and the importance of returning to home dominance:"We don't really think about last year; we think about this year. So, we have lost two this year, [and] we don't want to make it three. So, going forward we'll try to get that streak ended."

On if the loss on Sunday was any harder to get past than any other tough loss he's experienced:"We didn't really talk about last week either; this is a new week. It's Cincinnati Bengals week, so I'm excited to get to work on them."

On if there's a balance between making the corrections from last week but also not overreacting, given there is a lot of the season left ahead:"Yes, we didn't talk about last week – I think that'll be the third time I said that – but this is Cincinnati Bengals week. We're looking forward to this game Sunday night in 'The Bank.' I know the fans will be loud, so I'm really excited for that atmosphere."

On how to neutralize the Bengals' offense:"I thought you said something about last year. (laughter) … It's really tough. They obviously have the best trio of wide receivers in the league; Joe Mixon [is a] Pro Bowl running back; Joe Burrow [is a] Pro Bowl quarterback. It's tough. You've got to have a lot of different looks for them. You've got to mix in man coverage when you can. It's really tough to man. A lot of teams don't have the depth to be able to have three guys that can cover their three weapons. Then you've got Hayden Hurst, who was here – a first rounder. It's really tough. It's early in the week for the gameplan, but there are a lot of things on film that they show. I know they're 2-2, just like us, but I think both teams, even though they're 2-2, feel like they could be 4-0. So, it's a really big matchup of two really good teams in the race for … The start for us to see who can get the lead in the division."

On watching the tape this year and if it's a lot of the same stuff he saw in the tape of the last Ravens-Bengals matchup:"It's similar. Joe Burrow – what he does best, to me, other than most quarterbacks, is he just thinks, 'My guy is better than yours.' And whether you're covered or not, it's just like the ball is coming up and it's there, and his guys come down with those passes a lot, honestly. So, you've got to defend it. But they look good. Obviously, defending the [runner up] in the Super Bowl or whatever you call it … They're a really good team. We've just got to have a great gameplan and just … You've got to know they're going to make some plays, obviously, [but] you've just got to end up trying to make more."

On saying last year that WR Ja'Marr Chase makes the NFL look easy, and what he does exactly that makes it look easy:"We're not talking about last year, so … I think that's [four times] I've said that, so I guess next question." (laughter)

On how much the secondary has grown-up over the four weeks of the season:"Shoot, we're still trying to grow-up. We're last … I was just in the cafeteria this morning; I look up there … The cafeteria will humble you. (laughter)You've got the Good Morning Football, NFL Network, Stephen A. [Smith]. It's something I want to do one day, so I think some guys will be mad at me one day. But it's humbling to look up there and be like, 'Dang, we've got Marcus Peters – ball-hawk – we've got me, Marcus Williams – dog – Chuck [Clark], all these guys [that are] great players.' But we're still trying to come together. To look up there and be eating lunch and see 32nd [ranked pass defense], you're just like … It's great to see, because I like to stay humble, but we're still trying to gel together, and we really want to get that 32nd down. It'll be a tough road, but I'm really excited for it, especially with this bunch coming in. We'll definitely all have our hands full."

On if it's been a big transition under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as far as learning new concepts and strategies:"I wouldn't … I don't think so. It's just with a lot of new players [and] Marcus [Peters] coming back … He [defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald] was here two years ago, but missed a year, came back, so just gelling altogether with some of the young guys, [the] Draft class … Brandon Stephens played safety last year and nickel here and corner there. Me – I was predominantly nickel [and] now I'm outside. We're just still trying to gel. But no, I think Mike has done a really good job of educating us on defense, and we've just got to … It's crazy, when you look at the film, the calls are perfect; it's just, the players, we've just got to work together, we've got to make the plays. The plays – even the players were right there; just sometimes communication, sometimes just plays. We're close. We're really, really close. That's what's really encouraging."

On if going against a strong Bengals offense could prove that Baltimore's defense is better than their rank:"Yes, its' crazy; proving is like an interesting thing. But the numbers don't lie. So, as much as that sucks to say, it just … To me, it's unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. So, I really want to get that number down."

On if he cares about standings at this point of the season and if he's monitoring the division:"I don't really look at standings too much, but it was definitely on my mind when I ate [breakfast] this morning and it was right there. So, do I care? Kind of. That's the best way … (laughter)I just feel like we're better … What I don't like is it looks bad on the players, but ultimately, it looks bad on the coaches that are coaching us, and I know they're putting us in great positions; we've just got to execute. So, that's what … Like if it was just like we're just not good enough, then it is what it is. But when the play is there, we're coached right, and we just don't execute it, that's … Execution is something that I can never really … If I give my all and I fail, I'm OK with that. But if I don't execute, that's what really keeps me up at night."

On if he feels like he's back to his previous form and evaluating his own performance:"Not good enough. Like I said, we're 32nd in pass defense, so I think we've all got to step it up. I think accountability is huge. And me, especially, I've just got to play better; we've all got to play better. And like I said, I'm super excited for this challenge. I know it's going to be a tough one, so hopefully we can get it done."

On the challenge of covering the Bengals dangerous wide receiver corps:"Man, I could write a book about it; it's tough. They all have wide receiver 'one' caliber guys. I remember three years ago, going into the week it was like, 'If you can stop Tyler Boyd, you can be OK.' Then, [Tee] Higgins comes, it's like, 'If you can stop Tyler Boyd and Higgins, you can get the job done.' Then, they get [Ja'Marr] Chase, and it's like, 'Oh, he'll be a little rusty, he's a rookie guy.' Then it's like, 'Crap, this dude is looking like an All Pro.' So, it's really tough. I think they all bring a different dynamic to the game. I think Boyd is the guy they want to get the ball to on third down a lot, Chase is their kind of deep-threat speed, really strong YAC [yards after catch] guy. Higgins is just, he's kind of a mixture of kind of both, I think. All big body guys, so they all just bring so much to the table, and really can kind of do it all. It just depends on how they want to use them, and it's a really tough matchup. Everyone will really have to be on point."

On the Bengals saying earlier today that he and CB Marcus Peters are the best cornerback duo in the league:"It doesn't, because we're still 32nd in passing [defense] in the league, so it's like we can't be too good of a duo with those numbers, but I do love playing with Marcus Peters. He is by far my favorite player, just on the field he gives me so much insight during the game. I don't see all the stuff he sees, but he sees it all, and he lets me know when he sees it. So, I know he'll be ready to go. The past two weeks I know his knee has been feeling a lot better, and he's really been an Energizer bunny back there for us in the secondary. So, I know we've really liked since he's been back, and I know he's only going to get better and better."