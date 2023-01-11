Ravens Wednesday Transcripts: Wild-Card Week at Cincinnati Bengals (1/11)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good seeing everybody; [I] sure appreciate you being here. [We had] a good practice, high spirits; [we're] excited about the opportunity. Before we get started, I want to congratulate both Roquan [Smith] on the contract and us on the contract. So, that's good for everybody. [It is] well deserved; [Roquan is] the exact type of person, player, leader that you want to have in your program, the kind of guy who is a core part of a great defense. So, [I'm] just really excited for that, and for [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] to get that done – congratulations – and for 'Ro' [Roquan Smith] to be able to negotiate that like he did and get it done. So, we're really thrilled about that. We celebrated that one yesterday a little bit. Alright, what questions do you have?"

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson at practice today. With the extended time he's been out, and now that he didn't practice today, does that basically rule him out for Sunday's game? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I don't have anything really to add on that. No updates at this time."

How comfortable would you be playing QB Lamar Jackson if he was able to go at less than 100 percent? _(Shawn Stepner) _"Of course, yes. As long as he's safe, and healthy and can play – it's for any player, it's not really just any particular player. Any player goes out there, and if he's healthy, and safe and he's not going to do any damage to an injury, any player plays and does what he can to the level that he can in that situation."

Obviously, you guys liked ILB Roquan Smith given what you gave up in the trade to get him. What has stood out about him that you weren't aware of before he arrived? _(Luke Jones) _"I just feel like you kind of know a player from afar, and then you have a chance – just a really unusual opportunity – to have him on your team and to see what he's really like. Every positive thing you heard I would say is magnified. He's even better than we thought – hard worker, effort, study, leadership, how good of a player he is. I think the impact he's had on the whole defense – including his sidekick Pat Queen – those two guys together really hit it off and do a nice job together. So, everything would be plus-plus from what we expected."

Were you surprised with how quickly a deal with ILB Roquan Smith got done since he has only been on the team for nine weeks, and now he's locked down for the next five years? _(Kyle Barber) _"Yes. I don't know if I'm surprised, but it's a real credit to [executive vice president and general manager] Eric, and [vice president of football administration] Nick [Matteo], and [senior vice president of football operations] Pat [Moriarty], and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] and [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and everybody in the front office along with Roquan [Smith] and his people. It's just pretty impressive."

You guys released a statement on the health of DB Brandon Stephens. How unnerving was that situation with him having to go to the hospital? _(Noah Trister) _"Yes, the press release does speak for itself a little bit, and if Brandon [Stephens] wants to comment any further on the details of it, he will. It's a health issue, an illness-type issue, but it was surprising. It wasn't something that … We talked to his mom right away; she got right up on a plane and got up to Cincinnati – his mom and dad. His mom and dad were there with him along with our people at the hospital throughout the day. You knew he was OK; I don't think anybody had a real scare in terms of anything really bad happening, but it was surprising because he was ready to play and then all of the sudden that popped up in the morning."

We didn't see G Ben Powers at practice today. I can't think of a practice he's missed all year. Is anything up with him? _(Bo Smolka) _"No, I gave him the day off. He just felt like he … I wanted him to get some rest today. He's been going hard, and we gave him – I wouldn't call it a vet day, because he's not that old – but it was a rest day."

QB Tyler Huntley didn't throw at all in the portion of practice we watched. Is he doing any better with the injuries he was dealing with? _(Childs Walker) _"Yes, he's doing a lot better. He was out there at practice today and took a bunch of plays. So, he had a good day today. I would say he's on schedule, hopefully, and we'll see where it goes."

Is the plan to have QB Tyler Huntley throw at any point this week or to just rest him? _(Jamison Hensley) _"He'll throw as much as he's ready to throw from one day to the next."

To follow up on what you said about how hard QB Lamar Jackson is working to get back, there's an idea outside of the building that connects how long he's missed and his contract situation. Knowing what he's done for the franchise and how you feel about him, does that tick you off? Do you have any thoughts on that idea? _(Adam Kilgore) _"That's a great question. You learn, I'll say after all these years – I wouldn't say that things don't ever make you mad that you read or you hear, and people do speculate on different things. Sometimes, you do go, 'Man, I can't believe someone would sit there and think that,' but you try your best not to let it affect you emotionally. So, at this point in time, it's just kind of ignoring all of that and just focusing on having the team, all of us preparing – myself included, along with every other single individual – together preparing to be as ready as we can to play a very tough opponent in the Wild Card round. All that other stuff just becomes kind of noise, and you just try to just put it out of your mind."

What do you say to fans who say that QB Lamar Jackson's absence has to be contract related? _(Jamison Hensley) _"I don't really have anything to say to them right now, because I'm focusing on the game really. That's really what we're focusing on, so that's it really."

You still have questions at the quarterback position between QBs Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. If you need Brown to play this week, do you think his experience playing last week will be able to help him? _(Cordell Woodland) _"Absolutely, absolutely. It'll be a plus for him; he'll be another game into his career. We're going to play with the guys we have out there, and we're excited about the guys. We have total confidence in everybody. We have a really good team; we have a really good team, and you go out there as a team and you play as a team. You compete and fight as a team, and that's what we'll be doing."

TE MARK ANDREWS

On how TEs Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely performed last week: "I think he [Charlie Kolar] played extremely well. Both him and 'Zay' [Isaiah Likely] played really, really good. I'm very proud of the way they competed. They went out there and played against a really good defense. So, I think they both have continued to learn all year. But especially [with] Charlie, it hasn't been the easiest of roads, so [it was] really cool to see him out there. He's just loving the game [and] taking it all in. He played really good ball."

On if it was hard to convince him to sit last week or if he understood that would be the approach all along: "It's understanding. Obviously, when you're there and the competitive spirits are flowing, you want to be there and be out there with the guys. But I'm excited for this incredible opportunity that we have this week."

On what makes him feel good about this team heading into the playoffs: "This team has been through a lot. There's been a lot of ups, there's been a lot of downs, and one thing that we keep on doing is fighting, we keep on getting better [and] staying true to ourselves. All of that hard work that we put in, all the players that we have, all the incredible players that we have, takes us to this moment and this opportunity – to be able to play in the playoffs – and that's all we could ask for. So, that's what I'm excited about."

On if it's disappointing or difficult to think about the prospect of playing in a playoff game without QB Lamar Jackson: "That's a tough question. I have so much … Obviously, Lamar [Jackson] is one of one, but you look at the other two guys, 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and Anthony Brown, there's so much trust in both of them, and that's with everybody on the team. So, we know with whoever we put out there – Lamar, 'Snoop,' 'A.B.' [Anthony Brown], whoever it may be – we're going to be alright; we're going to be ready to go."

On the impact of ILB Roquan Smith: "You look at what the defensive guys say about him, and he's just been a joy. He's been a joy to have in the locker room. [He's] an extremely good guy. Like everyone says, he communicates very well. He's a guy who brings the team together, so I always love what he has to say, [and] I always listen. I really respect him as a teammate and a friend."

On if there is a different level of excitement being back in the playoffs this year: "There is a hunger, for sure."

On how QB Lamar Jackson is doing: "Lamar [Jackson] is Lamar. He's not a … He's one of those guys … He won't get too high [or] too low. He works, he comes here every day and works and is getting better and is working to get better and doing everything he can."

On playing the Bengals in back-to-back games: "I think that both these teams know each other very well, obviously, being divisional opponents. They're a very good team, very good defense, very good offense, so we're going to have our hands full, [and] we're going to be ready for that. I just know that this team is going to be excited to go. I said this before, early in this interview, it's an incredible opportunity for this team, so I'm excited about that."

On if he senses that this game on Sunday will have a different level of intensity: "I'm not too worried about all that talk. At the end of the day, this is football, and you've got to play between the rules, you've got to play how you're going to play. I respect everybody on their team; I know they feel the same about us. So, I'm excited."

ILB PATRICK QUEEN

On his philosophy of always being willing to talk to the media:"I think it was just how I was raised. At the end of the day, you all have a job to do, and I have a job. You all can't do your job if I don't do my job, so the least I can do is talk to everybody and just give feedback on what you all need to know. I think it's just – it's being a man – you have to fix stuff that you go through."

On some Bengals players saying that the Ravens were playing dirty last week:"We'll see Sunday night. If there's smoke, there's smoke. We're not running from anybody, if you feel like people were doing things dirty. You weren't at the same time? You can look at film from the past from what they were doing and stuff, too. So, at the end of the day, whoever has beef with each other, they have beef with each other. At the end of the day, we're going out there to play a football game. We're not trying to do anything extra, but we have a job to do."

On if he feels like the way they played on Sunday sent a message that last year was last year and that this defense isn't backing down:"At the end of the day, we're going out there to win a football game. I don't care who's on the field, who's not on the field. At the end of the day, we're going out there to do our job, to put good film out there to try to win the game, to try to get back for what they did last year. Obviously, they had to talk and all that – that comes with the game. If you win it, you can talk; you have the right to talk, but now is a new opportunity for us to go out there and handle business. That's just what we have to do."

On his reaction to the news of ILB Roquan Smith's extension:(shocked face – laughter)"Shocked. I remember opening Twitter, he had just come in, chilling, not saying anything. Then I checked Twitter when we got in the linebacker room, and I'm sitting there like, 'This has to be fake.' So, I saw the NFL posted it, and I was like, 'Bro, that's insane.' That's a huge blessing, though. I'm happy for him. He earned it. He just does everything right. [He is] a great guy, runs to the ball extremely hard every play, plays extremely hard, he communicates, he does everything well, he's a great guy outside. So, there's nobody more deserving than him."

On if ILB Roquan Smith really didn't say anything in the linebacker room when the news of his contract extension broke:"He didn't say anything; he didn't say anything. We came out of the defensive meeting room, went to the linebacker room, and he just put his bag down and walked into the hallway. Everybody was like, 'You signed?' And he was like, 'Yes.' We were like, 'You weren't going to tell anybody?' You wouldn't expect anybody to go around … It's kind of like … Not bragging, but it's not a reason for you to say it, but for him, everybody's extremely happy for him because of the type of guy he is."

On if there was any kind of celebration in the linebacker room when they all found out about ILB Roquan Smith's extension:"Not right now. He's going to treat us nice though. (laughter)He's going to treat us real good."

On the possibility of QB Lamar Jackson not playing in the Wild Card playoff:"Obviously, Lamar [Jackson] is Lamar. You can't replace that kind of guy, but I do still think that we have quarterbacks who can go out there and get the job done and play at a high level. Obviously, the people in the front office and our teammates wouldn't be supportive of guys if they weren't capable of doing the job. So, I feel like we have everybody on this team that we need to be able to go up there and get a 'W.'"

On how ILB Roquan Smith's addition to this team has helped him get better:"I think we've just grown into each other. It's not like really something that you can just look at and tell, it's just a feel of being on the field and just playing better. [It is] raising your standard of play, raising his standard of play, raising each other's standard of play. [It is] just going out there and playing a dominant game that you know you both can do. I think when you put two guys like that together, the sky's the limit, and we're just getting started."

On why he thinks it's important to sign autographs for fans before games:"Like I said, it's the way I was raised. You see kids there, and they're obviously kids that look up to you and want to be like you. I don't want to leave a bad taste in anybody's mouth about me just walking past a kid and not signing an autograph. I know me as a kid – I wasn't a big autograph person, but I know I had friends who loved autographs from people – just seeing how kids react to people setting a good example, and what it could do for them."

On if he's thought about how ILB Roquan Smith's contract extension could influence him when it's time for his own pay day:"Yes, but at the end of the day, it's not time yet. I'm just focused on football right now. The money will come when it comes. Right now, it's just time to go get a 'W.'"

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On being named the team's 2022 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team: "Absolutely, that's amazing. I'm very grateful to be here and receive such a prestigious award. I just wouldn't be here without my teammates [and] coaches, so I'm just excited to be here and excited to be here for the long haul."

On what made him want to stay a Raven for the long haul: "Honestly, when I first got here, just being around teammates, the coaching staff, everyone [and] how they made me feel so welcomed once I first got here, and it felt like home right away. When you feel like that, it's like, 'Man, I want to be here for the long haul and make a positive impact.'"

On negotiating his contract without an agent: "Yes, absolutely. It wasn't an easy process, but I have the utmost respect for [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta]. I think he's a very fair, honest guy. A lot of times, people say [that] players can't negotiate without agents and things like that, and that's not something I truly believe in, because talking with Eric throughout the process, like I said, he was honest [and] kept his word. And man, I've got a lot of respect for him, and I can't thank him enough for actually being fair, seeing the value in me, making this happen and making Baltimore home for me. So, I'm just extremely excited to be here and call this place home and to be rocking out with my G.M."

On if he was open to a contract extension when he arrived in Baltimore: "Absolutely. I knew this team really wanted me, and I knew [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] came and got me. And being here with the guys and seeing how the guys work here, it felt like it was more a part of my pedigree, and it was something that aligned with me. And just being here, it's amazing, and man, I can't really even put it into words, but I'm just so excited to be here and just keep working and bring championships here."

On if the negotiations and his extension re-affirmed his thoughts about going into the process without an agent: "Absolutely. I never wavered throughout the process. People are going to say this and that, [and] everyone has their opinions about how they think things should be run, but I don't think anyone knows as a player that's actually in it. I think, nowadays, players want to be at the table for 100% transparency, and I think if you'll be there and you have respect for the guy you're talking with and you have help from your advisors and things like that, there aren't things you can't do. So, I have the utmost respect for [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta], again, for working with me throughout this process. It turned out great, and I'm just excited to be here, again."

On when contract talks heated up and how long the negotiation process went on before reaching the deal: "The process kind of started [in] mid-December – around that time – so it got finished pretty quickly. I was focusing on ball, and then on the off days and things of that nature, that's when we were getting it done. So, it's amazing, and I'm just excited to be here, keep working and bring championships here."

On when he and executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta were able to sit down for negotiations: "Yes, we sat down a couple times, as well as with emails and things of that nature, and just being able [to talk] when I'm in my off time, like Mondays – those are our off days – Tuesday, there's like a half a day there. So, you can find time for those things; that's all part of the business, [and] that's something I took upon myself. So, it's awesome, and I'm just excited to have it over with, so now, I just can focus on beating Cincinnati this week."

On being two months away from free agency and if he wanted to see what was out there on the market at all:"Absolutely. I knew free agency was out there, but that wasn't my main focus, because I have a lot of respect for 'E.D.C.' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta] for coming out and getting me from Chicago. That meant a lot to me, like knowing that someone that actually came out to get me. Getting out in free agency, I maybe could have gotten more and things like that, but I'm happy where I'm at and I want to be on a team that has a chance to compete year in and year out to hoist the Lombardi. So, that's my main goal, and that's my main focus. I knew this place was a place where I can do that year in and year out. So, I wasn't really worried about free agency; I was just more focused on getting a deal done here because I love it here so far, and with all my teammates and stuff and how awesome they are and how they've been to me and everyone around the building."

On if he had a hard time keeping the news to himself and why he didn't tell anybody:"Honestly, I don't really like a lot of attention, so I don't like going around talking up myself saying, 'Hey, this,' saying that about myself. So, I figured the guys would eventually find out, and I was just going to let it come out when it came out, and I wasn't trying to be like the guy, 'Hey, look at me. I did this, I did that,' because that's not how I roll. Those guys know that as well, but [I'm] just happy to be here."

On if being the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history has sunk in yet:"I don't think it's really sunk in, but man, it's crazy just knowing where I grew up at in such a small town, such a small rural town in southwest Georgia. Marshallville, Georgia, population 1,100 right now, no stoplights, anything. Just being a kid from that environment, and just putting my mind to things and just knowing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. For all the kids back where I'm from in Macon County and all, just knowing that there's so much more out there in life outside of what's in that small town. [I'm] thankful for everyone that has helped me be in this position that I'm in, like making my dreams come true and living it out. It's an amazing feeling, and I feel like I'm just getting started. I just want to continue to do my best, and just keep getting better year in and year out to bring many championships here."

On what he would say to people who are counting out the Ravens if QB Lamar Jackson doesn't play this week:"I think that's just those people's opinions. At the end of the day, everyone's entitled to their own opinion. This is America, freedom of speech, so people can say whatever they want, but I don't feel that has any part of anything. So, that's their opinion."