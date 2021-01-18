Report: Joe Cullen Will Interview for Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Job

The Ravens coaching staff may be impacted as Urban Meyer begins his tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Baltimore Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen will interview to become Jacksonville's new defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 53-year-old Cullen has been the Ravens' defensive line coach the past five seasons, and he spent three seasons with the Jaguars (2010-12) as their defensive line coach.
Cullen is known for his high-energy approach to coaching and his raspy voice can often be heard during Ravens' practices. This year, he coached a veteran defensive line with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe. Cullen also helped groom rookie Justin Madubuike, who had a strong first season, and others.
Cullen is reportedly competing for the Jacksonville defensive coordinator position with Raheem Morris, who ended the season as the Atlanta Falcons' interim head coach.
If Cullen leaves, it would be the second departure from Baltimore's coaching staff since the season ended. Former Ravens Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald officially became the University of Michigan's Defensive Coordinator on Sunday.