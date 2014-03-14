Reports: Michael Oher Headed To Tennessee





The Ravens will need a new right tackle to replace "The Blind Side."

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Ravens tackle Michael Oher. It's a four-year deal worth a reported $20 millionl, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oher, 27, was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2009 and never missed a start during his five years.

"Wanna thank the Ravens organization and their great fans!" Oher tweeted. "Extremely happy and excited to be a Titan and can't wait to do big things!!!"

Oher is an athletic and versatile player who was a hard worker and very reliable. He bounced between left and right tackle multiple times in Baltimore, helping wherever needed without a complaint.

Last year, Oher's run blocking took a dip. He was graded as the worst run-blocking tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF), and received an overall grade of -12.6, the ninth-worst mark in the league.

Baltimore will now need to find a new starting right tackle opposite newly re-signed left tackle Eugene Monroe. The top in-house candidates are Rick Wagner and guard Kelechi Osemele.

Wagner was a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin last year who was effective in the Ravens' jumbo packages but struggled in his most extensive action against Denver in Week 1 when Oher left with an injury. But that was Wagner's first professional game and a tough assignment.

Osemele started at right tackle for much of his rookie season in 2012 before being shifted inside to left guard, which he said he prefers. But Osemele was quite effective at tackle, and could end up being the best option there.