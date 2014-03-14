Reports: Michael Oher Headed To Tennessee

Mar 14, 2014 at 11:54 AM
11_MichaelOher_news.jpg


The Ravens will need a new right tackle to replace "The Blind Side."

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Ravens tackle Michael Oher. It's a four-year deal worth a reported $20 millionl, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oher, 27, was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2009 and never missed a start during his five years.

"Wanna thank the Ravens organization and their great fans!" Oher tweeted. "Extremely happy and excited to be a Titan and can't wait to do big things!!!"

Oher is an athletic and versatile player who was a hard worker and very reliable. He bounced between left and right tackle multiple times in Baltimore, helping wherever needed without a complaint.

Last year, Oher's run blocking took a dip. He was graded as the worst run-blocking tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF), and received an overall grade of -12.6, the ninth-worst mark in the league.

Baltimore will now need to find a new starting right tackle opposite newly re-signed left tackle Eugene Monroe. The top in-house candidates are Rick Wagner and guard Kelechi Osemele.

Wagner was a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin last year who was effective in the Ravens' jumbo packages but struggled in his most extensive action against Denver in Week 1 when Oher left with an injury. But that was Wagner's first professional game and a tough assignment.

Osemele started at right tackle for much of his rookie season in 2012 before being shifted inside to left guard, which he said he prefers. But Osemele was quite effective at tackle, and could end up being the best option there.

If Osemele shifts, the Ravens would have to find a starting left guard. They do have A.Q. Shipley, who stepped in when Osemele was out with a back injury last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
news

Ravens Sign 10th Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Ravens Give Tickets to Bakery Truck Driver Who Fed Snow-Stranded Motorists

Ron Hill of Harford County, Maryland handed out about 500 loaves of bread and rolls to motorists stranded on I-95 in Virginia.
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Have 14th Pick in 2022; 10 Projected Selections

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Ben Roethlisberger Terminates Ravens' Season With Late Comeback

The Ravens have seen this story before as Ben Roethlisberger led a late-game comeback and won in overtime for the Steelers.
news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

Baltimore will wear its black jersey and white pants for the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising