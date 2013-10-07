Reports: Ravens Re-Signing WR Brandon Stokley





Brandon Stokley is reportedly coming back to the Ravens.

The Ravens are re-signing the veteran wide receiver today, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

The Ravens have not officially announced any move.

Stokley was released on Saturday, the day before facing Miami, when the Ravens re-signed tight end Billy Bajema.

Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated the release of Stokley was not for performance reasons.

"Brandon has a groin/hip flexor issue where he wasn't ready to play," Harbaugh said. "We had to find a way to get Billy back up so we could play Billy, and it was a numbers issue. … It was all health related."

The Ravens ended up having just three active wide receivers.

The move may have been made because the Ravens wanted another tight end, specifically one with blocking prowess like Bajema. Baltimore went with a run-heavy approach, which takes a toll on blockers especially in 90-degree Miami heat.