Richard Bateman Tweets Jersey Number

Other Ravens who have worn jersey No. 12 include Jacoby Jones, Michael Campanaro, Derek Abney and Jaleel Scott. Bateman originally wore No. 13 in college, but he switched to No. 0 last season as a symbol of "zero tolerance for racism in this culture."

Bateman, who was the 27th overall pick, is the second wide receiver the Ravens have chosen in the first round in the last three years, joining Marquise "Hollywood" Brown who was the 25th overall pick in 2019. Brown tweeted several days ago that he is looking forward to playing with Bateman and Baltimore's two other new wide receivers, fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace and free agent acquisition Sammy Watkins.