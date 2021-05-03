Richard Bateman Tweets Jersey Number

May 03, 2021 at 05:50 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050321-Bateman-2
@R_bateman2/Twitter
WR Rashod Bateman

Looks like first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman has chosen his jersey number.

The wide receiver from Minnesota will wear No. 12, according to his post on social media.

Other Ravens who have worn jersey No. 12 include Jacoby Jones, Michael Campanaro, Derek Abney and Jaleel Scott. Bateman originally wore No. 13 in college, but he switched to No. 0 last season as a symbol of "zero tolerance for racism in this culture."

Bateman, who was the 27th overall pick, is the second wide receiver the Ravens have chosen in the first round in the last three years, joining Marquise "Hollywood" Brown who was the 25th overall pick in 2019. Brown tweeted several days ago that he is looking forward to playing with Bateman and Baltimore's two other new wide receivers, fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace and free agent acquisition Sammy Watkins.

Related Content

news

Ravens Plan to 'Expand Our Profile' With New Receiver Weapons

With two new wide receivers in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, the Ravens pushed the envelope to add more dynamite to their offense.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Get Mel Kiper's Lowest Grade; Full Draft Recap

Here's a full recap of the division foes' picks, along with pundits' grades and commentary.
news

Late for Work 5/3: Pundits See Ben Cleveland Making the Biggest Immediate Impact

What was said and what actually happened from the pre-draft presser. Why it's too early to judge the Orlando Brown Jr. trade. What's the biggest need following the draft? Falcons don't pick up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option.
news

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Draft Class

Here's a recap of all eight picks in the Ravens' 2021 NFL Draft class.
news

Late for Work 5/2: Ravens' 2021 Draft Receives Mostly High Grades

Ravens find plenty of value on Day 3. The Athletic's Dan Pompei said the pick he loved most was the Ravens' selection of cornerback Brandon Stephens.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Adding Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore will look to find some gems and bolster depth in some areas of the roster with undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Ravens Still Have Options at Right Tackle After Not Drafting One

After the Ravens did not draft a right tackle, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tyre Phillips is a candidate to start and that the team feels good about its offensive line. 
news

Eisenberg: Five Thoughts on Ravens' 2021 Draft Class

Breaking down how the top picks will instantly help, the lack of an offensive tackle, the plan at wide receiver and more.
news

Ravens Select Ben Mason With 184th Pick

Here's what you need to know about THE Michigan tight end/fullback.
news

Ravens Select Linebacker Daelin Hayes With 171st Pick

The Notre Dame edge can be a developmental asset and has high football character.
news

Ravens Select Shaun Wade With 160th Pick

Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback.
Advertising