Ronnie Stanley Carted Off With Ankle Injury

It's a brutal injury for Stanley and the Ravens' offense. Stanley is arguably the best left tackle in the NFL and a first-team All-Pro last season. He's the chief of security detail for MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Stanley went down near the end of the first quarter when Jackson was sacked by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt rolled onto Stanley's ankle just as it had planted in the turf and it bent backwards.

On Friday, Stanley signed a five-year contract extension nearing $100 million, making him reportedly the NFL's second-highest paid offensive lineman in terms of average per year.

The Ravens are now down two starting offensive linemen as rookie right guard Tyre Phillips also suffered an ankle injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return but downgraded to out at halftime.