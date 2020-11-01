Ronnie Stanley Carted Off With Ankle Injury

Nov 01, 2020 at 02:15 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110120-NEWS-Ronnie-Stanley-Injury
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Ronnie Stanley

Just two days after signing a mega contract extension, left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered what appears to be a major ankle injury.

Stanley left Sunday's game against the Steelers on a cart with his left leg in an air cast. The entire Ravens bench – players and coaches – came onto the field to wish him well before he was carted off. Even some Steelers came over to say something to Stanley.

It's a brutal injury for Stanley and the Ravens' offense. Stanley is arguably the best left tackle in the NFL and a first-team All-Pro last season. He's the chief of security detail for MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Stanley went down near the end of the first quarter when Jackson was sacked by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt rolled onto Stanley's ankle just as it had planted in the turf and it bent backwards.

On Friday, Stanley signed a five-year contract extension nearing $100 million, making him reportedly the NFL's second-highest paid offensive lineman in terms of average per year.

The Ravens are now down two starting offensive linemen as rookie right guard Tyre Phillips also suffered an ankle injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return but downgraded to out at halftime.

Orlando Brown Jr. shifted from right tackle to left tackle and veteran D.J. Fluker stepped in at right tackle. Patrick Mekhari replaced Phillips at right guard.

