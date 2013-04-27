Round 6: Ravens Select DE Kapron Lewis-Moore

Apr 27, 2013 at 10:15 AM
27_200thOverall_news.jpg


The Ravens made a possible redshirt pick in the sixth round, selecting big, productive, but injured Notre Dame defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore with pick No. 200.

Lewis-Moore's past two seasons were ended by knee injuries, and he enters the NFL not knowing when he'll first be able to suit up. His injury concerns likely explain why the three-year starter and defensive captain slid to the sixth round.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game against Alabama last season. The year before, a detached medial collateral ligament ended his season after seven games. Both injuries were to his right knee.

"I know the knee set me back a little bit, but hey, you can only control what you can control," Lewis-Moore said. "I'm rehabbing, working my butt off to get right again. I'm just really happy for the opportunity."

Lewis-Moore believes he could be back by August or September, which would put him in range for training camp. He had surgery 12 weeks ago and said everything is "running smoothly."

However, General Manager Ozzie Newsome said that if the Ravens "get something out of him in 2013, it's a plus." He did also say Lewis-Moore could be a player called up in October in November if he's completely ready to go, which would supply fresh legs.

The Ravens already have a lot of depth at his position with the additions of free agents Marcus Spears and Chris Canty, so they could perhaps afford to give Lewis-Moore time to work his way back into what will be an enhanced defensive line.

In terms of long-term injury concerns, Newsome didn't seem concerned. He said there is predictability in an ACL recovery, just as the Ravens saw cornerback Lardarius Webb bounce back from the same injury.

By picking Lewis-Moore, the Ravens continued to stack the defensive line. Baltimore also took defensive tackle Brandon Williams in the third round and defensive end/linebacker John Simon in the fourth.

Before his season-ending injury in 2012, Lewis-Moore recorded 40 tackles (8.5 for loss), six sacks, and two forced fumbles. He led Irish defensive linemen in tackles in each of those two seasons. He plays both the three and five technique, making him a versatile addition.

Lewis-Moore started to be concerned about his sliding draft stock, so much so that he and a friend watching the draft on television left to go get a sandwich. General Manager Ozzie Newsome called him while he was in line for a turkey and cheddar.

"In the middle of the sixth I was losing a little hope," Lewis-Moore said. "I was like, 'Hey, let me go get a sandwich and whatever happens happens.' I saw the Baltimore area code and I was like, 'Woah.'"

Lewis-Moore only talked to Ravens Defensive Line Coach Clarence Brooks at the combine. He didn't have much of a hunch that he would end up in Baltimore, but was happy he did.

"It's kind of weird, because you always know about the Ravens, watch the D-line and watch Ray Lewis," he said. "It's crazy to be a part of the organization, it's like a dream come true."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

