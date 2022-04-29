S Kyle Hamilton Zoom Transcript

Can you tell me what your feelings are about coming to Baltimore? Were you surprised that you lasted until [Pick] 14? Because a lot of people thought you were going to be maybe even a Top 5 pick. (Cliff Brown) "First off, I'm very excited to be in Baltimore. [They're] one of the best organizations in the league, and to be able to play for a team like that from the start, I'm excited. They hope to win a Super Bowl this year. Hopefully, I can add to that mission, and we can complete that. In terms of falling, or whatever, or sliding, like people say, you never really know going into the Draft whether somebody is falling or sliding. They just … They go where they're supposed to go. So, I feel like I just went to the right team at the end of the day. Ten years later, I'll be looking back at this glad that I came to the Ravens."

During the whole Draft process, how much interest did the Ravens show in you? Entering tonight, did you think the Ravens were one of the teams that were in play to get you? (Jamison Hensley) "Going into the Draft tonight, there's a bunch of questions – probably more questions than answers. Throughout the process, I knew the Ravens liked me. I visited with them, and it was a great visit. I liked them, [and] they liked me, obviously. I'm excited to get this thing started."

I just wanted to get your thoughts on playing alongside S Marcus Williams and also going to a franchise that has S Ed Reed in its history? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I know Marcus Williams is already an established safety in the NFL. He just signed a contract, and he's going to do great things as well. I'm excited to play alongside him, learn from him and take bits and pieces from his game, as well as compete with him. It's going to be fun, along with everybody else on the team. In terms of Ed Reed, I know he's the 'G.O.A.T.' [greatest of all time], if not Top 2 safety ever. Hopefully, I'll get to pick his brain a little bit and get some knowledge from him. At the end of the day, it's big shoes to fill, but I feel if I can do everything I can and trust my abilities, I can fill them."

I know head coach John Harbaugh has some ties to Notre Dame. Did you get to know him well during the pre-draft process? Had you known him before this whole process started? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes. His brother [Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh] recruited me, so I had heard a little bit about him. I met with him; he's a great guy [and] great coach, obviously. He's created a culture in Baltimore that's a winning culture, and it's Super Bowl or Bust. I'm excited to be a part of that. That added pressure creates an environment where guys really stick together. It forces you to bond and do your best to win these games and win a Super Bowl."

Would you say you kind of pride yourself on your versatility? Have the Ravens talked to you at all about how they might use you? I know it's very early, but have you had any of those conversations yet? (Childs Walker) "Yes, we had conversations about it, [but] not anything specifically. Obviously, like you said, it's still very early. Yes, I do pride myself on my versatility. I feel like every football player is versatile in their own ways, and I just do it differently. I play different levels of the field, and I feel like I do them all well. A 'D-lineman' [defensive lineman] can be versatile, because he can have good pass rush along with run stuffing and have a spin move or bull rush. It's the same thing with a quarterback who is dual threat. [There's] versatility all around, but I feel like my versatility is unique and something that Baltimore will be happy to use."