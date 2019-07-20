SociaLight: Ravens Are in the Midst of a Baby Boom

There must be something in the water at the Ravens facility. Move over 1950s baby boomers, it's the Ravens baby boomers now.
Tony Jefferson announced this week (in casual Tony fashion) that he and wife Jenel are expecting their second child.
Question is, will the next child be as much of a Ravens super fan as Tony Jefferson III ("Stink")?
Now, Chris Wormley had a point. What's the record for the number of Ravens kids born in a year? We've got to be getting close…
The Jeffersons join the Griffins, Wormleys and Boyles on the list of expectant families.
With Brandon Williams and Jaylon Furguson both recently welcoming little girls and Morgan Cox a little boy, the Flock is definitely growing!
Best wishes and congratulations to all our Ravens families! I can't wait to see all the little ones cheering on their dads on gamedays!