Stadium Smoking Policy Changed for 2008





Before Ravens fans light up before a game this coming season, they should be sure to examine the new policies that will be enforced on gamedays starting in 2008.

The Baltimore Ravens have made changes to the designated smoking areas at M&T Bank Stadium in compliance with the new smoking ordinance in Baltimore, which has been in effect since February. The team was contacted by the City Health Department, which led to the new policy being developed to fit within the nature of the stadium.

Roy Sommerhof, Vice President of Stadium Operations, said that fans and citizens of Baltimore have had six months to adjust to the new smoking ordinance in the city, and there should be little negative response to the new policy.

"It provides a workable solution for smokers and non-smokers alike," Sommerhof said.

There have been multiple changes to the locations and times where smoking is permitted, with the bulk of the changes being in effect on the lower concourse of the stadium. Designated areas and times when smoking is permitted will be noted on the concourse with signage.

Designated Smoking Areas

Beginning when the gates open:

Next to the Northwest ramp area opposite Section 148 (from the press box: opponents side of the field to the left)

Inside the Exit Gate opposite Section 142 (from the press box: farthest area under west SMARTVISION board, to the left)

Inside the Exit Gate opposite Section 138 (from the press box: closest area under west SMARTVISION board, to the left)

Inside the Press Gate Entry opposite Section 126 (outside Media Will Call Lobby and straight ahead)

Beginning at kickoff:

Within the designated areas just inside of Gates A, B, C, and D

Inside the Gate opposite Section 105 (from the press box: opponent's side of the field, to the right)

**

On the Club Level:

Ramps and stairs outside of the Club Level

Ramps and Open Concourses on the upper and lower levels

Smoking Will Not Be Allowed:

On any side of the bridges leading to the press box

Seating areas, restrooms, or Suite balconies or Club Level bridges